A.

Cuba has been facing sanctions from the United States for more than 60 years. Its policy throughout this period has been to try to change Cuba's political system by applying economic pressure. They have not achieved this goal and are not going to.

This policy affects not only the Cuban people but also the American people and the international community. Every year, the international community expresses its opposition to the US blockade against Cuba.

During the past year, the US has strengthened this policy by introducing new sanctions against Cuban entities. More importantly, it has tried to persuade companies around the world to avoid doing business with Cuba by making them fear the consequences.

Sometimes companies are not sanctioned directly. Instead, they are told that if they do business with Cuba, they could face problems with the United States or that tariffs could be increased on their countries. This creates a form of fear among companies and governments.

Considering that the United States is the most powerful economy in the world, this pressure works. There are companies and countries that have stopped doing business with Cuba or supplying certain products to the country.

We understand that there is a lot of pressure from the United States, but we also believe that countries and people around the world should continue opposing this policy.

What is happening in Cuba today is very important because our people are suffering because of these sanctions. One of the clearest effects is the lack of electricity. We are unable to import sufficient fuel from abroad because of the sanctions, and therefore we are not able to meet the country's demand for electricity.

This has consequences across the entire economy and society. If people do not have electricity in their homes, that is a problem, but it also affects industries and the economy.

For example, in the health sector, we have difficulties providing medical attention. Surgeries are being delayed because hospitals do not have sufficient electricity. We also have problems providing water because the systems used to pump and distribute water require electricity.

There are also consequences for tourism. Tourism has traditionally been one of the most important sectors of the Cuban economy and is connected with other sectors, including food industries that supply the tourism sector.

It is now difficult to bring tourists to Cuba because we cannot always provide fuel for aircraft. Planes have to arrive in Cuba with enough fuel to return because we do not have the capacity to supply them with sufficient aviation fuel.

The US government has also pressured foreign companies involved in managing hotels in Cuba to leave the country. Some major Spanish companies involved in hotel management have stopped their operations because of this pressure. This is another sector that has been affected.