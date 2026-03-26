UN Proposes $94 Million Aid Plan For Cuba

Summary of this article
The UN has proposed a $94.1 million "action plan" to address Cuba’s humanitarian crisis, which includes a fuel tracking model designed to monitor deliveries and ensure fuel is used for critical services like hospitals and power generation.
The US and Cuba are in early-stage talks to allow fuel for humanitarian aid. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed that leader Raúl Castro has been involved in these discussions.
The crisis has deepened due to President Trump’s policies threatening tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba.
The United Nations has presented an emergency "action plan" to US officials aimed at addressing Cuba's worsening humanitarian crisis, including a proposed system to track fuel deliveries, as diplomatic discussions between Washington and Havana show signs of cautious progress.
Francisco Pichon, the UN coordinator in Cuba, announced on Wednesday that the $94.1 million (€81.4 million) initiative is designed to sustain critical services for the island's most vulnerable populations. The proposal comes amid deepening energy shortages that have crippled Cuba's power sector, healthcare system, and basic civic functions.
"If the current situation continues and the country's fuel reserves are exhausted, we do fear a rapid deterioration, with the potential loss of life," Pichon told reporters. "The feasibility and implementation of this action plan obviously depend on fuel solutions."
The crisis has been exacerbated by recent US policy moves. In late January, President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on any country selling or providing oil to Cuba, while simultaneously calling for a change in the island's political model. The effective blockade has deepened Cuba's existing energy and economic turmoil, disrupting tourism, airlines, and sanitation services.
According to the UN, the lack of power and fuel has forced thousands of surgeries to be canceled and led to deteriorating air quality as residents resort to burning wood for cooking.
Pichon said the proposed UN plan includes a "fuel tracibility model" intended to help reach an agreement that would permit fuel imports for humanitarian purposes.
In a sign of potential diplomatic movement, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel revealed Wednesday that Washington and Havana are in the early stages of talks. In an interview with Spanish leftist leader Pablo Iglesias published by state media, Díaz-Canel disclosed that Cuban leader Raúl Castro has been involved in the discussions.
"First, we must build a channel for dialogue. Then, we must build common agendas of interests for the parties, and the parties must demonstrate their intention to move forward and truly commit to the program based on the discussion of those agendas," Díaz-Canel said.
The Trump administration has indicated that any easing of the blockade would require Cuba to release political prisoners and move toward political and economic liberalization. Trump has publicly expressed interest in regime change on the island, recently stating that he would have "the honor of taking Cuba, soon" and previously raising the prospect of a "friendly takeover."
It remains unclear whether the UN-backed aid proposal will gain sufficient support from US officials to allow fuel shipments to proceed under the proposed monitoring framework.