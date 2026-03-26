UN Proposes $94 Million Aid Plan For Cuba

The crisis has been exacerbated by recent US policy moves. In late January, President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on any country selling or providing oil to Cuba.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
Cuba, USA and Cuba, Cuba and UN
The proposal comes amid deepening energy shortages that have crippled Cuba's power sector, healthcare system, and basic civic functions. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The UN has proposed a $94.1 million "action plan" to address Cuba’s humanitarian crisis, which includes a fuel tracking model designed to monitor deliveries and ensure fuel is used for critical services like hospitals and power generation.

  • The US and Cuba are in early-stage talks to allow fuel for humanitarian aid. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed that leader Raúl Castro has been involved in these discussions.

  • The crisis has deepened due to President Trump’s policies threatening tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba.

The United Nations has presented an emergency "action plan" to US officials aimed at addressing Cuba's worsening humanitarian crisis, including a proposed system to track fuel deliveries, as diplomatic discussions between Washington and Havana show signs of cautious progress.

Francisco Pichon, the UN coordinator in Cuba, announced on Wednesday that the $94.1 million (€81.4 million) initiative is designed to sustain critical services for the island's most vulnerable populations. The proposal comes amid deepening energy shortages that have crippled Cuba's power sector, healthcare system, and basic civic functions.

"If the current situation continues and the country's fuel reserves are exhausted, we do fear a rapid deterioration, with the potential loss of life," Pichon told reporters. "The feasibility and implementation of this action plan obviously depend on fuel solutions."

The crisis has been exacerbated by recent US policy moves. In late January, President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on any country selling or providing oil to Cuba, while simultaneously calling for a change in the island's political model. The effective blockade has deepened Cuba's existing energy and economic turmoil, disrupting tourism, airlines, and sanitation services.

Related Content
Street vendors chat during a blackout in Havana, Monday, March 16, 2026. - Photo: AP
The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?
Trump has refrained from attacking Iran after establishing limits on protester killings and executions, while resuming nuclear talks interrupted by last June's conflict. - AP
Trump Confirms Ongoing Talks with Cuba, Hints At Action Or Deal After Iran Wraps Up
The summit occurred against the backdrop of stringent US sanctions on Cuba, including what Havana describes as a de facto oil blockade. - X.com
Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering
Smoke rises from smoke stakes at an oil refinery in Havana Bay, Cuba, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. - (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Cuba Oil Refinery Fire Worsens Fuel Crisis Amid US Restrictions
Related Content

According to the UN, the lack of power and fuel has forced thousands of surgeries to be canceled and led to deteriorating air quality as residents resort to burning wood for cooking.

Pichon said the proposed UN plan includes a "fuel tracibility model" intended to help reach an agreement that would permit fuel imports for humanitarian purposes.

In a sign of potential diplomatic movement, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel revealed Wednesday that Washington and Havana are in the early stages of talks. In an interview with Spanish leftist leader Pablo Iglesias published by state media, Díaz-Canel disclosed that Cuban leader Raúl Castro has been involved in the discussions.

"First, we must build a channel for dialogue. Then, we must build common agendas of interests for the parties, and the parties must demonstrate their intention to move forward and truly commit to the program based on the discussion of those agendas," Díaz-Canel said.

The Trump administration has indicated that any easing of the blockade would require Cuba to release political prisoners and move toward political and economic liberalization. Trump has publicly expressed interest in regime change on the island, recently stating that he would have "the honor of taking Cuba, soon" and previously raising the prospect of a "friendly takeover."

It remains unclear whether the UN-backed aid proposal will gain sufficient support from US officials to allow fuel shipments to proceed under the proposed monitoring framework.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy Headlines India's Home Season Schedule - Check Fixtures

  2. Why IPL Teams Command Such High Valuations Among Cricket Leagues

  3. Vijay Mallya Congratulates RCB For Record Sale, Reminds Of His Initial Investment In Team

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Clarifies Catch Rules; Impact Rule Stays

  5. Prithvi Shaw Eyes Redemption: Puts Past Mistakes Aside For Fresh Chapter With Delhi Capitals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. War In West Asia Disrupts Tomato Exports: Jharkhand's Farmers Forced To Sell Produce At Low Prices

  2. Day In Pics: March 25, 2026

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: Hezbollah Rejects Talks With Israel As Bombings Continue

  2. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  3. Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Drop Nuclear Weapons, Sent ‘Big Gift’ to US

  4. Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict

  5. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

Latest Stories

  1. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE: US And Israel Press Attacks On Iran As Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Terms

  2. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  3. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  4. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’

  5. Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

  6. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  7. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today