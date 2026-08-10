Ex-Servicemen Healthcare Bill Surges To ₹14,845 Cr In 2025-26

ECHS spending rose from Rs 9,831 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 14,845 crore in 2025-26.
The scheme had over 66.7 lakh beneficiaries across 30 regional centres and 448 polyclinics as of August 3, 2026.
Resettlement beneficiaries increased to 69,397 in 2025-26, while spending on resettlement and skill development rose to Rs 60.8 crore.
The central government has sharply increased spending on healthcare for ex-servicemen, with expenditure under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) rising to ₹14,845 crore in 2025-26, according to data tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
ECHS expenditure rose from ₹9,831 crore in 2023-24 to ₹10,899 crore in 2024-25 before climbing by nearly ₹4,000 crore to ₹14,845 crore in 2025-26.
Replying to an unstarred question by BJP MP Mahendra Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said welfare schemes for ex-servicemen, widows, war widows and eligible dependents are periodically reviewed and benefits, rates and grants are revised from time to time.
Notably, ECHS provides cashless and capless medical treatment to ex-servicemen and their eligible dependents. It operates through 30 regional centres and 448 polyclinics across the country and had 66,74,918 primary and dependent beneficiaries as of August 3, 2026.
The Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), through the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, implements a range of financial assistance schemes, including assistance for penury, education, medical treatment, daughters' marriages, widow remarriage, orphans, and vocational training grants. It also assists with modified scooters to eligible disabled ex-servicemen and provides interest subsidy on home loans for beneficiaries up to JCO rank.
Under the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme, 5,500 scholarships are awarded annually to eligible wards based on merit. For 2025-26, 42 MBBS and three BDS seats were reserved for wards of defence personnel.
The Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) also recorded a rise in beneficiaries of its resettlement schemes, from 55,516 in 2023-24 to 60,816 in 2024-25 and 69,397 in 2025-26.
Expenditure on resettlement and skill-development programmes increased from ₹27.02 crore to ₹60.80 crore during the same period. Meanwhile, the data indicates a broad expansion in government spending on healthcare, resettlement and welfare support for the armed forces’ veteran community.