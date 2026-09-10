PM Modi Invites France And Other Nations To Become India’s ‘Co-Travellers’ In Space

Speaking by video conference at the first International Space Summit in Paris, PM Modi invited France and other nations to become India’s “co-travellers” in space research.
He highlighted India-France space ties and ISRO’s growing global role in satellite launches and technology.
Modi called for peaceful, sustainable space activity based on cooperation, international law and shared responsibility.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited France and other countries to become India’s “co-travellers” in the next phase of space research, pitching wider international cooperation as space plays a bigger role in daily life on Earth.
Addressing the first International Space Summit in Paris by video conference, Modi linked space directly to climate, agriculture, oceans and communities. “I’m happy to be a part of the first International Space Summit. I thank President Macron for his gracious invitation and for taking this timely initiative. For centuries, space has inspired our imagination. Today, it shapes life on Earth, from climate and crops to oceans and communities,” Modi said.
He also called for common rules and shared responsibility as space activity expands. “The promise of space is infinite; our responsibility is collective. As orbits become more crowded, technologies more powerful, and actors more numerous, our choices must be clear: cooperation over confrontation, sustainability over short-term gain, and inclusion over exclusion,” Modi said.
India-France Relationship
Modi underlined the long India-France relationship in the space sector. He said France and India have been trusted partners in space since the 1960s, placing the current call for deeper cooperation in a decades-old partnership.
He also praised the Indian Space Research Organisation for its technological excellence and cost-effective missions. Modi said ISRO had earned global admiration through its work over the years.
He backed that with numbers. “More than 430 satellites from 34 countries have travelled to space aboard Indian rockets,” Modi said.
ISRO Global Reach
ISRO’s work now reaches far beyond launches. Modi said its capabilities are being used to help farmers and fishermen and for weather forecasting, disaster management and navigation.
He argued that the agency’s role is international as well as domestic. “ISRO’s technologies and partnerships serve not only India, but the wider world,” Modi said.
Modi also credited the people behind the programme. “Working day and night, they have built ISRO’s global reputation, mission by mission, success by success, and given India a place of pride among space-faring nations,” Modi said, referring to generations of Indian scientists, engineers and technicians.
Peaceful Space Domain
Modi reiterated India’s support for a safe, secure, peaceful and sustainable space domain. He said that approach should be anchored in international law, dialogue and multilateral cooperation.
He tied that position to India’s broader stated philosophy. “India’s approach is rooted in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, that is, one Earth, one family, one future. This spirit must now travel beyond Earth,” Modi said.
He also stressed how space data should be handled. Modi said scientific data must be used for the common good with openness and integrity, adding that India’s space journey reflected that philosophy.