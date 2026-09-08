ISRO Is Not Being Privatised, Says Chief V Narayanan As Private Sector Role Grows

On the concerns raised by the employee associations, Narayanan said, "So, surely, my colleagues, whatever they have, is a genuine concern. It is our responsibility to clarify." He clarified that ISRO is not privatised and remains a government organisation. "We are working -- it's a government investment, and we are working there. But the only thing is, we now (have) so many activities. The space ecosystem in the country has to grow and the space economy has to grow," he said.