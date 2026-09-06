ISRO Clarifies It Will Not Be Privatised, Says Role To Remain Central

What Did ISRO Say About Its Future Role?

In a post on X, Goenka said, "The reforms since 2020 are about expanding India's overall space ecosystem. The idea is to let industry increasingly manufacture and scale mature launch vehicles, satellites and other systems." Meanwhile, the ISRO will focus on advanced research and development, scientific missions, strategic missions, new technologies and infrastructure that is too complex for the private sector to develop on its own, he added.