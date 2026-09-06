ISRO’s Future At Stake? Employees Raise Alarm Over Private Sector Shift

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The associations are seeking clarity over ISRO’s proposed shift of manufacturing and operational functions to private entities

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Summary of this article

  • Nine ISRO employee associations have sought clarification from Chairperson V Narayanan over the proposed transfer of manufacturing and operational functions to private entities.

  • The associations questioned ISRO’s future role, including whether the development and production of PSLV, LVM3, SSLV and future launch vehicles will remain with the agency.

  • They also raised concerns over technology transfer, employee strength, vacancies, recruitment plans and the impact of privatisation on the existing workforce.

Nine employee associations at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have written to the space agency's Chairperson V Narayanan, seeking official clarification on the proposed transfer of its manufacturing and operational functions to private entities.

In a letter, dated September 4, the associations also raised questions about the agency's future role, and the consequences for serving employees and future recruitment.

"Private participation in defined commercial activities can coexist with a strong, publicly owned ISRO. What cannot be accepted without debate is a policy that reduces ISRO to a residual research and development (R&D) boutique while the realisation of the nation's launch vehicles and the operation of its launch infrastructure pass out of public hands," the letter said.

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It pointed to the August 21 comments made by Pawan Goenka, chairperson of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which promotes, enables, authorises and supervises various space activities of non-governmental entities.

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Goenka, at a public event, reportedly said, "Eventually, ISRO will not make any launch vehicles and will not manufacture any launch vehicles. That will all be done by the private sector or PSU."

The employee associations claimed that these remarks have not been accompanied by any corresponding official communication from the Department of Space, explaining the approved policy, its legal and administrative basis, its phasing, or its consequences for the existing workforce and future public recruitment.

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"Technology developed by ISRO is a national asset. Its transfer must be transparent, accountable and consistent with strategic, safety and employment considerations -- not presented to employees through newspaper reports," the letter said.

It raised several other concerns. These include whether the design, development, realisation, integration, testing and launch of PSLV, LVM3, SSLV and successor vehicles will continue as ISRO functions or will cease.

Also, it asked about the implications of the proposed shift for sanctioned strength, existing vacancies, recruitment calendar, and induction of scientific/technical/administrative/industrial manpower in all ISRO centres.

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