JNU Sexual Harassment Case: Multiple Students Accuse Professor, ICC Begins Probe

At least 10 JNU students have accused a professor of sexual harassment.
The university’s ICC is investigating the complaints.
Delhi Police said no police complaint has been filed so far.
At least 10 students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have accused a professor of sexual harassment, with the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) investigating the allegations, according to officials aware of the proceedings. The complaints were reportedly submitted about a month ago and include allegations of inappropriate behaviour both on campus and during classes.
Students Allege Sexual Advances, Inappropriate Remarks
According to sources cited by a News18 report, the professor, who resides on the JNU campus, allegedly invited students to his residence for gatherings and made unwanted sexual advances. Some complaints also allege that he made lewd or inappropriate remarks during classes.
The report further said the ICC has received complaints from at least 10 students. The matter reportedly drew wider attention after senior students came forward with similar allegations following a more recent complaint against the professor.
The complaints are being examined under JNU’s internal mechanism for addressing allegations of sexual harassment. Officials said the ICC could receive additional complaints as its inquiry progresses, including from former students.
Student representatives on the ICC declined to comment, citing their confidentiality obligations.
ICC Probe Underway, No Police Complaint Yet
The ICC is currently examining the allegations and is expected to interact with the complainants as part of its proceedings.
The JNU Vice-Chancellor has declined to comment on the allegations. A university statement is expected to be issued, according to the report.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said no police complaint has been filed in connection with the allegations so far.
The case remains under examination by the university’s internal complaints mechanism, and the allegations against the professor have not been independently established.