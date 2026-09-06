Rahul Gandhi Backs MPSC Protesters, Targets BJP Over Exam Irregularities

Rahul Gandhi backs students protesting alleged MPSC exam irregularities in Maharashtra.
He accuses BJP-led governments of eroding students’ trust in recruitment.
MPSC cancelled the Drug Inspector recruitment after a preliminary paper-leak inquiry.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday backed students protesting alleged irregularities in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations, accusing the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra of eroding students’ trust in the recruitment system. His remarks came amid a Mumbai Police investigation into the alleged leak of the MPSC Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Inspector examination paper.
Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP Over Student Issues
In a post on X, Gandhi said thousands of students were protesting in Maharashtra because their faith in the system had been “shattered”.
“Whether it's the central or state government, every student is tormented by the BJP regime,” Gandhi said, listing alleged paper leaks, delayed recruitments, rising education costs, poor hostel conditions and irregularities in direct benefit transfers among the concerns facing students.
He also accused the government of undermining the credibility of the MPSC, a constitutional body, and urged authorities to immediately address the protesters’ demands.
“Every demand from students for their successful future is justified. The government must listen to their voice and act immediately,” Gandhi said, warning that the protests would intensify if the government failed to act.
MPSC Cancels Drug Inspector Recruitment
Gandhi's comments came as the MPSC faces scrutiny over alleged malpractice in the 2026 Drug Inspector Group-B screening examination conducted on March 22.
Candidates had raised concerns over a possible question paper leak and alleged that their complaints were not acted upon. The recruitment process was subsequently completed, with a merit list of 488 candidates published.
The MPSC later cancelled the recruitment process following a preliminary inquiry into the allegations. The commission said a police inquiry had prima facie indicated that one candidate received the question paper before the examination and benefited from it.
The commission said it took the decision after considering the seriousness of the findings.
Police have arrested six people, including three MPSC officials, in connection with the alleged paper leak. The investigation is continuing.