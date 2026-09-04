Rahul Gandhi Backs Tribal Students: ‘RSS-BJP Want To Turn Us Into Vanvasis’

Gandhi said tribal students are fighting for their Adivasi identity, not only education and jobs.
He cited students’ claim that RSS-BJP want to turn Adivasis into Vanvasis.
Nashik students have protested over ashram schools, hostels, food and other demands.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the fight by tribal students in Maharashtra is not limited to demands for education, employment, hostels and food, but also concerns their existence and Adivasi identity.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks after meeting a delegation of tribal students, including those who had been on a hunger strike, during his visit to Nashik on Wednesday. The students have been protesting over a range of issues, including the condition of ashram schools meant for tribals.
Sharing a video of his interaction with the students on X, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi, "'We are Adivasis; RSS-BJP want to turn us into Vanvasis'. The fight of tribal students from Nashik and Maharashtra is not just for education, employment, hostels, and food—it's also for their existence and Adivasi identity."
According to PTI, Gandhi said he was pleased to meet the students, who had stood firm against the Maharashtra government, raised their voice for their rights and achieved victory. "It was a pleasure to meet these brave students, who stood firm against the Maharashtra government, raised their voice for their rights, and achieved victory," Gandhi said.
He also said he had promised the students that the Congress and he would stand with them in their fight for their rights. "Promised the students—we, the Congress, and I stand with them in every fight for their rights," he said.
PTI reported that Gandhi had met the delegation during his Nashik visit on Wednesday, including those who were on a hunger strike to press for their demands. The students were protesting several issues concerning tribal education and welfare, including the condition of ashram schools.
Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi had said in a post on X, "Education is not a privilege -- it is the right of every student in India." The Congress leader said that during his Nashik visit, he met a delegation of tribal students and carefully listened to their problems and demands.
Gandhi had also said every student has the right to a respectful, safe and conducive environment for their studies. He said students from marginalised communities should not face neglect from the system and need its support and every possible assistance.