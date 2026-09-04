‘Justice Process Not Moving Forward’: RG Kar Victim’s Mother Questions CBI Probe

Ratna Debnath criticised the CBI over delays in the RG Kar investigation.
She said parts of the judicial process had completely stopped moving forward.
Debnath questioned why doctors suspected of involvement could not be arrested.
Mother of RG Kar rape and murder victim and BJP MLA Ratna Debnath on Friday expressed her dissatisfaction over CBI progress in the case and questioned whether the change of government had delivered justice.
Speaking at a programme in Barrackpore on Wednesday, Debnath said parts of the judicial process remained stalled.
“Some aspects of the justice process are not moving forward at all. Everyone had said that everything would happen if there was a change of govt,” she said.
Debnath said she had never planned to join politics, particularly after her daughter’s death, Times of India reported.
“I never wanted to enter politics. My husband had a business and my daughter had asked me not to get involved in politics. She had even told me to ask her father to shut down the business,” she said.
She claimed the family entered politics after being told that West Bengal’s education and healthcare systems needed urgent change. Her daughter’s rape and murder on August 9, 2024, she said, exposed the state of healthcare in Bengal.
“After such a tragic end to my daughter’s life, we did not want to enter politics at all. But we were told that Bengal had reached a very bad state and that education and healthcare systems had deteriorated. After the murder of my doctor daughter at RG Kar hospital on Aug 9, 2024, the grim state of the healthcare system came out in the open,” Debnath said.
She also challenged the reasoning reportedly cited against arresting doctors after the court constituted a fresh special investigation team.
“CBI is saying they are doctors and they cannot be arrested in this manner. Even the judge had said that doctors cannot be arrested in such a manner. My daughter was also a doctor. But if a doctor is a criminal and involved in my daughter’s murder, why can’t that person be arrested?” she asked.
Declaring that “the system needs to be changed”, Debnath demanded a stronger investigation and action against everyone found involved in the crime.
The postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead inside a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. Police said she had been raped and murdered the previous night.
The CBI continues to handle the rape and murder investigation. One person has been convicted in the rape-murder case, while proceedings remain pending before the Calcutta High Court.