Nigeria Pipeline Fume Incident Leaves At Least 37 Dead, Group Claims

An environmental group said at least 37 people died after inhaling fumes during an alleged oil-siphoning operation in Rivers State
Nigerian police confirmed an oil-theft-related incident but said investigations were ongoing and authorities had not verified the reported death toll
Several people were reportedly still missing, highlighting the continuing risks associated with illegal oil tapping in the Niger Delta
At least 37 people died after inhaling fumes while attempting to tap an oil pipeline in southern Nigeria, an environmental group said on Friday, although authorities have yet to verify the casualty figure.
The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre said the incident occurred around midnight on Thursday at Okari Jetty in Okrika, Rivers State. It said suspected thieves were siphoning petroleum from a high-pressure pipeline into boats while a vessel was loading at the jetty.
According to Reuters, the group said several other people remained missing and that bodies had been seen floating in the river.
Police Investigate
Rivers State police confirmed that an incident involving suspected oil theft had occurred at the jetty. Police spokesperson ASP Blessing Kaborlo Agabe said the victims died while allegedly attempting to steal crude oil.
“Investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ascertain the facts,” Agabe said, according to Reuters.
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said casualty figures circulating publicly remained unverified and that the substance involved in the incident required technical confirmation.
The agency said it was working with other security agencies to establish the number of people killed, injured or missing and to investigate possible negligence, collusion or criminal facilitation.
Oil Theft In Niger Delta
The incident highlights the continuing risks linked to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in Nigeria’s Niger Delta, where illegal tapping has repeatedly caused deaths, pollution and losses to the oil industry.
Reuters said the reported toll would be the highest known death toll from such an incident since at least October 2023. It also noted that the circumstances and reported death toll could not be independently confirmed.
The environmental group said some of those involved had been exposed to fumes as petroleum was transferred under pressure. Authorities are still investigating the substance involved and the full circumstances of the deaths.
The final toll remains unclear as rescue and investigative efforts continue in Okrika.