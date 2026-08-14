The Audacious Theft of 3.5 Tonnes Cannon From Narwar Fort in MP Proves How Little We Care About Our History & Monuments

The theft also presents an uncomfortable paradox for the Madhya Pradesh government. Successive Bharatiya Janata Party governments at both the Centre and in the state have repeatedly projected the preservation of India’s civilisational heritage and cultural legacy as a governance priority, a senior bureaucrat observes. “Yet the condition of Narwar Fort tells a different story. A monument documented by Alexander Cunningham, left without CCTV coverage, protected by an overstretched security apparatus and, on the night of the theft, without a single guard on duty, raises difficult questions about whether heritage conservation has received the same attention as heritage symbolism,” he says.