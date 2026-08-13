Outlook Explains | Why Is The Assam-Arunachal Border Still A Flashpoint Despite Years Of Talks?

Why do disputes continue despite the agreement?

The 2023 MoU addressed the 123 villages named in 2007, but Sarma himself acknowledged soon after that on-the-ground demarcation had not been completed in several Dhemaji-side areas, which is precisely where the fatal 2023 shooting and the fresh 2026 clashes both occurred. Local opposition also complicated implementation: the Tirap, Changlang and Longding People's Forum in Arunachal Pradesh said the MoU worked against local interests, and residents of at least 13 villages on either side objected that the ground surveys had ignored their input.