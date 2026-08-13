Assam-Arunachal Border Firing Row: CM Himanta Appeals For Peace, Seeks Action Against Guilty

Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Pema Khandu to order an inquiry and punish those found responsible.
Sarma called for restraint as both states continue efforts to resolve their remaining boundary differences.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday appealed to people in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to maintain peace and harmony, days after alleged firing along the inter-state border left at least 12 people from Assam injured.
In a post on X, Sarma said Assam and Arunachal Pradesh shared a bond that went “far beyond boundaries” and noted that the two states had resolved most of their border differences through dialogue.
“Only 52 villages remain, and both Governments will continue discussions in the same spirit to resolve the dispute completely,” he said.
Sarma also appealed to people of both states to maintain peace, saying boundaries may define the states but “can never divide our hearts”.
The appeal came three days after the alleged firing incident along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Dhemaji district.
Firing Incident Along Border
At least 12 people from Assam were injured on August 10 after alleged firing by miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh over land encroachment issues.
The incident took place at Mingmang Basti along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, under the Gogamukh revenue circle of Gerukamukh Police Station.
On Wednesday, Sarma had said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu “must” order an inquiry into the incident and ensure that those responsible were punished.
“We should not fight, we should not indulge in conflict. Ultimately we have to remain together. I request the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister to order an inquiry, find the culprits, and punish them,” Sarma said at a press conference.
He described the incident as painful, particularly because the two states had settled their boundary differences in most sectors.
“Only in five sectors, some disputes remain,” Sarma said, adding that the Assam Cabinet had reconstituted its regional committee to work towards resolving the remaining issues with Arunachal Pradesh.
Khandu Assures Probe
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who was deputed by Sarma to monitor the situation along the border, said Khandu had assured him of strict action against those responsible.
In a social media post, Pegu said Khandu had called him and assured him that there would be a “proper and impartial investigation” into the alleged police firing incident at Bodoti, Mingmang, in Dhemaji.
“He further assured that those found guilty will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Pegu said.
Sarma said the location where the incident took place was a disputed area and maintained that there had been no clashes in areas where the boundary had been settled and permanent border pillars installed.
He expressed hope that the remaining border differences between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would be resolved soon.
Economic Blockade
Meanwhile, the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the apex student organisation of Assam’s Mising community, launched an indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh in protest against the alleged firing.
Protesters blocked key entry points along the inter-state border, including roads at Dwarmukh-Banderdewa, Ruksin in Dhemaji, Banderdewa in Lakhimpur, Solengi in Gohpur and Pabhoi in Biswanath.
The developments have added to tensions along a border where Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been working to resolve longstanding disputes through dialogue.
While appealing for restraint, Sarma said both governments would continue discussions to settle the remaining differences.