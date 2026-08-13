Assam-Arunachal Border Firing Row: CM Himanta Appeals For Peace, Seeks Action Against Guilty

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

At least 12 people were injured in alleged firing along the Assam-Arunachal border, prompting Himanta Biswa Sarma to seek a probe while urging both states to maintain peace

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: X/@himantabiswa
Summary of this article

  • Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Pema Khandu to order an inquiry and punish those found responsible.

  • Sarma called for restraint as both states continue efforts to resolve their remaining boundary differences.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday appealed to people in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to maintain peace and harmony, days after alleged firing along the inter-state border left at least 12 people from Assam injured.

In a post on X, Sarma said Assam and Arunachal Pradesh shared a bond that went “far beyond boundaries” and noted that the two states had resolved most of their border differences through dialogue.

“Only 52 villages remain, and both Governments will continue discussions in the same spirit to resolve the dispute completely,” he said.

Sarma also appealed to people of both states to maintain peace, saying boundaries may define the states but “can never divide our hearts”.

The appeal came three days after the alleged firing incident along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Dhemaji district.

Firing Incident Along Border

At least 12 people from Assam were injured on August 10 after alleged firing by miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh over land encroachment issues.

The incident took place at Mingmang Basti along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, under the Gogamukh revenue circle of Gerukamukh Police Station.

Related Content
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma - PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a visit to the flood-affected areas of Kapili Satra, in Darrang district. - | Photo: @CMOfficeAssam/X via PTI
Deluge in Assam - X@BimalBorah119
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma - null
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma - null
Outlook Explains | Who Is An 'Original Inhabitant'? Why Assam's New Land Law Is Sparking A Debate

By Pranay Vatsa

On Wednesday, Sarma had said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu “must” order an inquiry into the incident and ensure that those responsible were punished.

“We should not fight, we should not indulge in conflict. Ultimately we have to remain together. I request the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister to order an inquiry, find the culprits, and punish them,” Sarma said at a press conference.

He described the incident as painful, particularly because the two states had settled their boundary differences in most sectors.

“Only in five sectors, some disputes remain,” Sarma said, adding that the Assam Cabinet had reconstituted its regional committee to work towards resolving the remaining issues with Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a visit to the flood-affected areas of Kapili Satra, in Darrang district. - | Photo: @CMOfficeAssam/X via PTI
Assam Estimates ₹1,000 Crore For Flood Rehabilitation Costs: Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Outlook News Desk

Khandu Assures Probe

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who was deputed by Sarma to monitor the situation along the border, said Khandu had assured him of strict action against those responsible.

In a social media post, Pegu said Khandu had called him and assured him that there would be a “proper and impartial investigation” into the alleged police firing incident at Bodoti, Mingmang, in Dhemaji.

“He further assured that those found guilty will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Pegu said.

Sarma said the location where the incident took place was a disputed area and maintained that there had been no clashes in areas where the boundary had been settled and permanent border pillars installed.

He expressed hope that the remaining border differences between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh would be resolved soon.

Guru Randhawa- Assam Floods - Instagram
Guru Randhawa Donates Rs 7 Lakh To Build 35 Flood-Proof Homes In Assam

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Economic Blockade

Meanwhile, the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the apex student organisation of Assam’s Mising community, launched an indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh in protest against the alleged firing.

Protesters blocked key entry points along the inter-state border, including roads at Dwarmukh-Banderdewa, Ruksin in Dhemaji, Banderdewa in Lakhimpur, Solengi in Gohpur and Pabhoi in Biswanath.

The developments have added to tensions along a border where Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been working to resolve longstanding disputes through dialogue.

While appealing for restraint, Sarma said both governments would continue discussions to settle the remaining differences.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories