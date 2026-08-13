Putin Visits Disputed Kuril Island, Japan Lodges Strong Protest With Russia

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Outlook News Desk
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Vladimir Putin visited Iturup for the first time as Russian president, prompting Japan to lodge a strong protest over what Tokyo considers its sovereign territory.

Putin Visits Disputed Kuril Island, Japan Lodges Strong Protest With Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin On-board the Guards missile cruiser Varyag Photo: | The Kremlin
Summary of this article

  • Vladimir Putin visited Iturup, one of the disputed southern Kuril Islands, for the first time as Russian president

  • Japan lodged a strong protest with Moscow, reiterating that Iturup and three other islands are Japanese territory

  • The visit highlights a decades-old Russia-Japan territorial dispute that has prevented the two countries from signing a post-war peace treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Kuril island of Iturup on Thursday, his first personal visit to the islands as president, prompting a strong protest from Japan over a long-running territorial dispute between the two countries. Putin visited the island during a working trip to Russia's Sakhalin region.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said it had received reports of Putin's visit and lodged a "strong protest" with Russia. Tokyo reiterated that the four islands it calls the Northern Territories, including Iturup, are "inherently Japanese territory" from both historical and legal perspectives.

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Putin's Visit

Putin visited the Yasny fish-processing plant on Iturup and a secondary school named after Hero of Russia Eduard Norpolov, where he inspected classrooms and the school museum and spoke with students.

He also spoke with local residents and held a meeting with Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko, according to Russian state media.

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The visit comes as a part of Putin's working trip to the Sakhalin region, including visits to local facilities and meetings with regional officials.

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The Disputed Islands

The visit comes against the backdrop of a territorial dispute over the southern Kuril Islands, including Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and the Habomai group.

Moscow and Tokyo have been negotiating since the middle of the 20th century over a peace treaty following World War II, with the ownership of the southern Kurils remaining the central obstacle.

Russia maintains that its sovereignty over the islands has a proper international legal basis, while Japan maintains its claim over the territories. Tokyo's latest protest underscores the continuing sensitivity of the dispute, with Putin's visit marking the first time he has personally travelled to the Kuril Islands.

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