Morocco Tightens Ceuta, Melilla Borders After Calls For New Mass Crossing

Morocco has stepped up security around Ceuta and Melilla after online calls for a new mass crossing on August 15
Rabat warned that organisers and participants in attempted irregular crossings would face legal action
The measures come weeks after a major crossing attempt into Ceuta intensified tensions between Morocco and Spain
Morocco has stepped up security around its borders with the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla after calls circulated on social media urging people to organise new mass crossings, the country's Interior Ministry said.
The ministry said it was closely monitoring the circulation of leaflets and online material encouraging irregular migration and warned that attempts to organise or participate in unlawful crossings would be dealt with under the law.
Moroccan Interior Ministry spokesperson Rachid Khabar said the authorities were taking "all necessary measures to prevent any attempt at illegal exploitation" of migration and would act against organisers and participants.
The ministry also said authorities had arrested a group of people suspected of terrorism-related offences and that they had been placed under judicial investigation. It did not directly link those arrests to the calls for migration crossings.
Constant Vigilance
Morocco said the heightened security measures were part of its existing system of surveillance and did not represent a temporary deployment.
The Interior Ministry said security around nearby cities and border areas was under "constant vigilance" and was being adjusted according to developments and the nature of the risks identified.
It also urged the public not to respond to what it described as "suspicious and misleading calls", warning that attempts to organise illegal crossings could put people's lives at risk.
The ministry said combating irregular migration and human trafficking required cooperation between Morocco, Spain and other relevant authorities.
Ceuta And Melilla Row
The latest security measures come after an unprecedented mass crossing into Ceuta in late July, when about 72,000 people briefly entered the Spanish enclave from Morocco, according to Reuters. At least 96 people died during the crossing attempt.
The incident has since added to tensions over the status of Ceuta and Melilla, which Morocco claims as its territory while Spain considers them integral parts of the country.
Moroccan Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi recently said Rabat continues to raise the status of the two enclaves in discussions with Madrid and seeks a long-term resolution through dialogue, Reuters reported. Spain has rejected any discussion of its sovereignty over the territories.
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has also reiterated Madrid's commitment to Ceuta and its territorial integrity during a visit to the enclave.
Morocco's Interior Ministry separately urged Spain to accelerate the return of unaccompanied Moroccan minors in Ceuta to their families, presenting the issue as part of the two countries' broader shared responsibility for managing irregular migration.