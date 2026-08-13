Meant For SC/ST Apprentices, BOAT Mumbai Diverted ₹17.34 Cr To General Candidates

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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The CAG detailed financial irregularity in a report on central autonomous bodies under the education ministry, tabled in Parliament on Wednesday

File Photo | Representative
BOAT Mumbai diverted ₹17.34 crore meant for SC/ST apprentices towards General-category candidates’ stipends File Photo | Representative image
Summary of this article

  • BOAT Mumbai diverted ₹17.34 crore meant for SC/ST apprentices towards General-category candidates’ stipends.

  • Auditors found 25% and 72% shortfalls in SC and ST apprentice enrolment targets, respectively.

  • CAG flagged financial, procurement and governance lapses at IIM Rohtak and several educational institutions.

The Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) in Mumbai redirected ₹17.34 crore allocated for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) apprentices to fund stipends for General-category candidates, according to a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report, as Hindustan Times reported.

BOAT Mumbai had received separate grants for SC, ST and General-category apprentices. This diversion occurred between the financial years 2020-21 and 2022-23. The CAG detailed this financial irregularity in a report on central autonomous bodies under the education ministry, tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

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Shortfalls In Apprentice Engagement

The Mumbai institution enrolled 142,393 apprentices during the reviewed three-year period. This total included 10,736 SC candidates and 3,607 ST candidates.

Auditors discovered a 25% deficit in hiring SC apprentices and a 72% deficit for ST candidates against mandated targets.

Instead of keeping the unused ₹17.34 crore for its designated objective, BOAT Mumbai used it to pay stipends to General-category apprentices. The board executed this transfer without seeking necessary authorisations, the CAG report stated.

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Severe Lapses At IIM

The national audit identified extensive irregularities at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak. The CAG documented a series of governance, financial, procurement and human resource lapses at the institute.

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Specifically, IIM Rohtak overstated its corpus fund by ₹267.45 crore, the audit report stated. The institute also paid ₹88.64 lakh in salaries to 10 individuals without complete recruitment records.

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Deficiencies In Other Institutions

Multiple other educational bodies faced scrutiny in the parliamentary document. The National Testing Agency (NTA) paid ₹54.24 lakh in avoidable penal interest due to delayed tax deducted at source (TDS) deposits over three financial years.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) incurred ₹23.57 crore of infructuous expenditure on its Gyan Vani network.

The Central University of Tamil Nadu recorded procurement irregularities involving ₹8.16 crore. The report also flagged accreditation and technology deficiencies at the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

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