Weeks After Water Cuts, Why Did Mumbai Release 10 Days' Worth Of Drinking Water Into The Sea?

The contrast raises an obvious question. How can a city that routinely faces water shortages afford to let freshwater flow into the sea? The answer lies in the way Mumbai's reservoirs and flood-control systems are designed. While the city depends almost entirely on monsoon-fed reservoirs for its drinking water, its drainage network is built to move excess rainwater out as quickly as possible during intense downpours. As rainfall becomes more erratic, balancing flood protection with water security is becoming increasingly difficult.