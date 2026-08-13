'Proof Of Their Petty Mindset': Kumari Selja Slams BJP Over 'Shuddhikaran' Controversy

Kumari Selja attacked BJP over alleged purification ritual after Kharge’s Haldwani rally.
Selja demanded FIR and PM Modi’s response, alleging caste-based discrimination against Kharge.
Kharge raised issue in Rajya Sabha, questioning constitutional protections against discrimination.
Congress leader Kumari Selja on Thursday stepped up the attack on the BJP over the alleged 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony conducted at Haldwani’s Ram Lila Ground after party president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally there, accusing the ruling party and the RSS of harbouring a discriminatory mindset.
Addressing a press conference, Selja said the incident reflected what she described as the BJP’s “petty mindset” and questioned why no action had been taken against those responsible.
“The corrupt BJP government in Uttarakhand is now nearing the end of its days. But you saw proof of their petty mindset just two days ago. The ground where our programme was held, where our national president addressed a gathering, was later subjected to a ‘Suddhikaran’ ceremony,” Selja said.
Questioning whether those behind the ritual had links with the BJP or enjoyed support from the state administration, she said, “Who are these people? Does the BJP have any connection with them? Does the government there encourage them? This is their thinking. This is the thinking of the BJP and the RSS.”
“They cannot look at our national president simply as a leader. And we are saying this because I myself come from that community. He also comes from that community. There is nothing to hide about our national president either. We are not ashamed of it. We are proud of the community we come from,” she added.
Selja Questions BJP’s Silence, Seeks FIR
Invoking the Constitution, Selja questioned whether such treatment of a political leader could be justified.
“But does our Constitution, the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar, permit such discrimination? What kind of discrimination is this, that if a leader from a particular community, such a senior leader, goes there, holds a programme and delivers a speech, the venue has to be ‘purified’ merely because of that?” she said.
She further accused the BJP and RSS of failing to act against those involved in the ceremony and demanded that the Uttarakhand government explain why no FIR had been registered.
“Why has no action been taken so far? Why has no FIR been registered? Had an FIR been filed, we could perhaps have believed that something had gone wrong and action was being taken. But nothing has happened yet. No action has been taken,” Selja said.
She added, “So what does this silence mean? It means they completely agree with what happened.”
Selja called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the BJP’s central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to the controversy. Remaining silent means you agree with what happened,” she added.
Kharge, Nadda Spar In Rajya Sabha
Selja’s remarks came after Kharge raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that a “shuddhikaran”, or purification ceremony, had been carried out at the Haldwani venue after his August 8 rally.
The controversy centres on the Ram Lila Ground, where a havan was reportedly conducted two days after Kharge’s public meeting.
Speaking in the Upper House, Kharge alleged that BJP workers were behind the ceremony.
“There were lakhs of people present at the time. I did not name any community or religion. I only spoke about the problems faced by the people there. But after my speech, BJP workers performed a havan,” Kharge said.
He questioned whether such an incident was compatible with democratic and constitutional values.
“Is this the way in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution? I am the LoP... I never wanted to politicise these issues,” Kharge said. His remarks led to protests and sloganeering by Congress MPs.
Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan condemned any act linked to untouchability and said those responsible should face action.
“It should be condemned. Those who have done it should be caught. There is no two opinions on this,” he said.
Nadda Distances BJP From Ceremony
Union Minister JP Nadda rejected Kharge’s allegation that the BJP was responsible for the ritual and said the party did not endorse such acts.
“Please don't say repeatedly that we (BJP) did. The BJP does not subscribe to such activities,” Nadda said.
He also assured Kharge that the incident would be looked into.
“I assure you that whatever happened there will certainly be investigated. The (BJP) national president will look into this. It is a matter of great regret for all of us that your sentiments were hurt,” he said.
Kharge, however, stressed that he was seeking action against those responsible rather than merely assigning political blame.
“I am saying register a case, arrest them... This is what we demand,” he said.
The episode has now intensified the political confrontation between the Congress and the BJP in Uttarakhand, with Congress leaders alleging caste-based discrimination while the BJP has denied involvement in the ceremony.