Pentagon Review Confirms 153 Civilian Deaths From US Campaign Against Yemen Houthis

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Outlook News Desk
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A Pentagon review found that US military strikes targeting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in 2025 killed 153 civilians and injured 243 others.

Houthi supporters rally in Sanaa, Yemen
Pentagon Review Confirms 153 Civilian Deaths From US Campaign Against Yemen Houthis | Photo: AP/Osamah Abdulrahman
Summary of this article

  • A Pentagon review says US military strikes in Yemen killed 153 civilians and injured 243 others in 2025

  • The deadliest attack struck Ras Isa port in April, killing 80 civilians and injuring 171 others

  • The Pentagon's toll is lower than figures from independent groups, which recorded at least 238 civilian deaths

US military strikes targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen killed 153 civilians and injured 243 others in 2025, according to a Pentagon review submitted to Congress.

According to AP, The review found that civilian harm was "more likely than not" caused by three US attacks during the campaign against the Houthis. The deadliest was a strike on the Ras Isa port in April 2025, which killed 80 civilians and injured 171 others.

The other two incidents reviewed included an April 6 strike on a residence in Sanaa, where five civilians were killed and 25 injured, and another attack that resulted in 68 civilian deaths and 47 injuries.

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Pentagon Review

The Pentagon's assessment was part of a report required to be submitted to Congress on civilian casualties resulting from US military operations.

Despite confirming civilian casualties, the review concluded that condolence payments were not appropriate in the cases examined. It did not provide a detailed explanation for that decision, AP reported.

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The Pentagon said the US military remained committed to reducing civilian harm and to conducting operations in accordance with the law of armed conflict.

The review covers the period of the US campaign against the Houthis launched in March 2025 after the group attacked commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The operation, known as Operation Rough Rider, ended in May after the US and Houthis reached a ceasefire arrangement.

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Civilian Toll

The Pentagon's figures are lower than estimates from independent groups. Yemen’s data recorded at least 238 civilian deaths and 467 injuries during the US campaign.

The Pentagon has said its assessment is based on its own investigations and available information, while acknowledging that civilian casualty estimates can differ from those of outside organisations.

The findings come amid renewed scrutiny of US military operations under President Donald Trump and the administration's approach to assessing civilian harm in overseas strikes.

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