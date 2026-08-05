Yemen Calls Houthi Strike On Indian Vessel A 'Terrorist' Attack, Assures Crew Support

The Yemen Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday denounced the attack on the Indian commercial cargo vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya, describing it as a "Houthi terrorist attack". The ministry said it was extending all necessary support and assistance to the vessel's crew members.
The attack caused the vessel to sink, but all 13 Indian crew members were rescued. According to the ministry, the Yemeni Navy safely transported them to the Port of Mocha.
What Did Yemen Say?
Yemen’s government called the targeting of Indian commercial cargo vessel a ‘Houthi terrorist attack’. The attack was done using an explosive-laden boat while it was sailing in the Red Sea.
The government said the act was a flagrant violation of international law and the rules of international maritime law, and poses a direct threat to the security and safety of navigation and the freedom of trade along international waterways.
The ministry reaffirmed its solidarity and coordination with relevant Indian authorities. It further said that this attack is a part of continuing assaults and crimes by Houthis.
The Houthis are threatening ports and maritime navigation in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, as well as jeopardizing economic and commercial interests in a manner that undermines regional security and stability.
What Did India Say?
India condemned the attack, and said that the Embassy of India in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation. It said that the Embassy is in contact with the crew, their family members, and the Yemeni authorities, and is extending all possible assistance for their safe repatriation to India.
The Ministry of External Affairs in its statement thanked the Yemeni authorities for their support while maintaining that such attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome.
The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest.
What Happened During The Attack?
A projectile struck the Indian cargo ship MSV Faize Noore Oliya on 4 August 2026, capsizing and sinking the vessel in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. Rescuers saved all 14 crew members including 13 Indian nationals and one Yemeni citizen. Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on X that the crew had been rescued.
New Indian Express reported that the rescued crew remains safely sheltered at the harbour. Authorities have not yet announced a specific timeline for their repatriation to India. Union minister Sonowal directed the Director General of Shipping to coordinate immediate welfare and evacuation support.