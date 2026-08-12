Putin Says Russia ‘Forced To Respond In Kind’ If Europe Targets Russian Vessels

Vladimir Putin warned Russia could seize European vessels if Russian ships are targeted
He said Moscow would respond be "forced to respond in kind" to any such seizures
The warning comes as Europe considers action against Russia’s so-called shadow fleet
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow would seize European vessels if Russia's commercial ships are targeted, saying the country would be "forced to respond in kind".
Speaking during a meeting with commanders of the Pacific Fleet, Putin said Russia would respond if European countries moved to intercept or seize Russian vessels.
"Of course, we will be forced to respond in kind," Putin said. He added that Russia's response would not necessarily be limited to the waters where Russian vessels were targeted and that Moscow would act "wherever we deem it necessary and appropriate".
Putin described potential seizures of Russian commercial vessels as "piracy and robbery.”
European Plans
The warning comes amid European efforts to intercept and seize vessels suspected of being part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet", which Moscow uses to maintain maritime trade despite Western sanctions.
The Russian president said such measures would amount to violations of international law and warned that any action against Russian shipping would carry consequences for European commercial vessels.
Russia has repeatedly rejected Western efforts to restrict vessels linked to its oil trade and has criticised the use of the term "shadow fleet", which Moscow argues is being used to justify restrictions on Russian shipping.
Russian Response
The Kremlin has previously argued that restrictions imposed by European countries on Russian shipping violate the principle of freedom of navigation and international maritime law.
The latest warning raises the prospect of a wider confrontation at sea if European countries move ahead with plans to seize Russian vessels.