Peter Navarro Claims He Got ‘Firebombed’ Online After Criticising India

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Outlook News Desk
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US trade adviser Peter Navarro said he faced online abuse from India after criticising New Delhi's Russian oil purchases and trade policies.

US Trade Adviser Peter Navarro
Peter Navarro Claims He Got ‘Firebombed’ Online After Criticising India| Photo: Getty |
Summary of this article

  • Peter Navarro said he was “firebombed” online after criticising India’s Russian oil purchases

  • The US trade adviser has repeatedly attacked India’s trade policies and tariffs

  • Navarro has accused India of helping Russia finance its war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro said he faced a wave of online abuse from India after a Financial Times column criticising New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil, Hindustan Times reported.

"I actually got firebombed by the Indian continent on the internet with all sorts of nasty little attacks. And all I would say is, don't do that. That's not how we resolve problems here in America," Navarro told White House reporters.

Peter Navarro | - Getty |
Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

By Outlook News Desk

Navarro's India Criticism

Navarro has repeatedly criticised India's Russian oil purchases, previously calling the country a "laundromat for the Kremlin" and accusing it of helping finance Russia's war in Ukraine.

He has argued that India buys discounted Russian crude, refines it and sells petroleum products internationally at higher prices. Navarro has also called India's trade barriers excessive, describing the country as the "Maharaja of tariffs".

In his Financial Times article, Navarro called India's oil trade with Russia "opportunistic" and "corrosive", arguing that continued purchases increase the financial burden on US and European taxpayers supporting Ukraine.

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Navarro, who advises Trump on trade and manufacturing, is a longtime advocate of tariffs and was a key figure in shaping Trump's trade policy towards China.

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