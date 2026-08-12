Trump, Modi To Directly Resolve Russian Oil Tariff Row: US Official

US Trade Adviser Peter Navarro confirmed that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally settle the dispute over potential energy tariffs.
The US Senate passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, proposing up to 100% discretionary tariffs on Russian oil buyers.
India remains a primary importer of discounted Russian crude, which New Delhi expanded post-2022 to ensure domestic energy security and lower production costs.
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will directly settle disagreements over potential Washington tariffs aimed at buyers of Russian energy, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro told ANI.
Navarro said the leaders would independently handle the brewing trade dispute.
"The president and your prime minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it's not for me or any gaggle to get between that," Navarro said.
These remarks emerged shortly after the US Senate approved a bipartisan measure proposing discretionary duties of up to 100% on nations importing Russian crude.
Senate Passes Tariff Bill
The US Senate passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 on August 7 following an 86-11 vote.
This legislation authorises the US president to levy discretionary tariffs reaching 100% against the top five consumers of Russian oil and gas.
The targeted nations include India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan.
India continues to rank among the primary importers of Russian crude.
New Delhi substantially expanded its energy procurement from Moscow following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Accessing this discounted supply enabled Indian refiners to minimise production expenses during widespread global market instability.
Navarro Softens Past Rhetoric
Navarro's latest statement indicates a moderation in tone following months of friction regarding New Delhi's foreign trade policies.
He previously authored a controversial Financial Times column rebuking India's petroleum imports.
"During the Ukraine-Russia war, 6-8 months ago, I think I wrote wrote an op-ed in the Financial Times, which absolutely factually correctly pointed out that prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India was not involved in the oil trade with Russia, but afterwards it got heavily involved and was selling a lot of refined products on behalf of Russia, which helped feed the war machine," Navarro said.
"And that issue has been resolved. Maybe I had a little bit to do with that with that op-ed, but I can tell you, I got actually firebombed by the Indian continent on the internet. All I would say to you, don't do that," he added.
Earlier in 2026, Navarro labelled India the "Maharaja of tariffs" while linking American import duties to New Delhi's ongoing Russian energy procurement.
He also suggested "Brahmins" were profiting heavily while the Indian public suffered.
India's Ministry of External Affairs dismissed those specific assertions as completely inaccurate. The government maintains that all fuel purchases remain strictly determined by domestic energy security needs and prevailing market forces.