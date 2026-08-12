After Blinkit, Zepto Faces Food Safety Scrutiny; Here's What Authorities Have Found

Karnataka food safety officials found unhygienic conditions, expired products and improperly stored food during a raid at a Zepto facility in Bengaluru.
The warehouse was issued an improvement notice and given 15 days to rectify the reported violations.
Zepto said it cooperated with authorities and was taking steps to address the observations made during the inspect
The Karnataka Food Safety Department task force raided a Zepto dark store in Bengaluru on Tuesday, uncovering major sanitation failures. Inspectors discovered extremely unhygienic conditions, including pest activity and improper food handling.
The regulatory action occurred as public and regulatory scrutiny grew over quick-commerce delivery standards and routine warehouse maintenance. Authorities have intensified checks on urban distribution networks to enforce health protocols.
What Did Officials Find At Zepto Warehouse?
Inspectors found food items and packages stored directly on the floor. Facility managers failed to use proper pallets or maintain adequate ground clearance for both perishable and non-perishable goods.
The task force documented the presence of flies, heavy dust and an overall lack of sanitation in the primary storage area. The operational environment lacked basic cleanliness protocols required for commercial food distribution.
The task force seized several expired food products during the operation. Inspectors also confiscated multiple items that lacked mandatory labelling from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.
Meanwhile, Zepto said it is cooperating with the authorities. “Routine food safety inspections are conducted by authorities across the country as part of their regular oversight. We have fully cooperated with the authorities during the inspection, taken note of the observations and suggestions shared, and are taking the necessary steps to address them".
"We remain committed to continuously strengthening our processes and maintaining high standards of food safety and hygiene,” said Zepto spokesperson, as quoted by media reports.
What Action Has Been Taken Against Zepto Warehouse?
The food safety department issued an official improvement notice to Zepto following the inspection. The platform received a 15-day window to rectify all violations at the Bengaluru facility.
Failure to comply with the notice within the stipulated timeframe carries strict penalties. Authorities stated that non-compliance could lead to the immediate suspension of the warehouse's operating licence.
Earlier on August 10, the Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food licence of a Blinkit Commerce facility in Mumbai over extensive "cockroach infestation" and improper item storage, while an outlet of Reliance Retail is under the lens after live larvae were allegedly found in a popular sweet variety, as per PTI.
These violations came to light as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stepped up its state-wide enforcement of food safety standards under its new commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.
In a statement issued to the media, the regulatory agency said it acted against Reliance Retail Ltd's outlet at ARD Cinemall in Buldhana district after receiving a complaint that live larvae were found in 'Laxmi Narayan' brand of packaged 'kaju katli' (a popular traditional Indian sweet) kept at the store.
A prompt inspection found that the complained-about batch manufactured on May 29 and due to expire on August 29, was not available at the outlet. However, another batch manufactured on July 20 and valid until October 20, was found and a food sample was collected, said the statement.