National

Noida Woman Alleges She Found Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online | Video

This incident comes just days after a separate incident in Mumbai where a piece of a human finger was discovered in an ice cream cone.

A woman in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has claimed to have found a centipede inside a box of Amul ice cream she ordered online. This incident comes just days after a separate incident in Mumbai where a piece of a human finger was discovered in an ice cream cone.

Deepa, the resident who made the discovery, said she had ordered the ice cream through the delivery platform Blinkit. When she opened the pack, she found the frozen centipede inside and recorded the incident, which has since gone viral on social media.

According to Deepa, Blinkit refunded her amount and assured her that an Amul representative would contact her about the incident.

However, she claims that no one from Amul has reached out to her yet. "I'm waiting for their response. If I don't receive any response, I will approach local authorities," she told Tricity Today.

Earlier this week, a piece of a human finger was found inside an ice cream cone ordered by a doctor from a shop in Mumbai on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, Brandon Ferrao, his sister had come to visit, and he had ordered three ice creams from Yumno Ice Creams through an online grocery delivery app.

