Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral

A man in Mumbai's Malad found what he suspects was a piece of human finger inside an ice cream cone that was ordered online. A case has been registered against the company to which the ice cream belonged.
Although it is suspected to be a piece of human finger, it has been sent for an examination, police said.
Police said the man reached Malad police station after finding a piece of human finger, following which a case was registered against the ice cream company - Yummo Ice Cream.
"The complainant in the case, a 26-year-old doctor with MBBS degree who stays in Malad west, had ordered a butterscotch ice-cream cone of Yummo company. While consuming the ice-cream after lunch, he came across a half an inch long piece of flesh with a nail in the ice cream," news agency PTI quoted police as saying.
Police sent the human organ found in the ice cream to FSL (Forensic), Malad Police said.
A photo, widely shared on social media, shows a human finger sticking out of the top of the ice cream.
The man reportedly ordered the ice cream along with some other items from a grocery delivery app on Wednesday, June 12.
The severed finger he found in the ice cream cone is said to be of about 1.5 to 2 cm.
The man, who is pursuing his post-graduate studies, took up the matter and lodged a complaint with the ice cream company on its Instagram page, a police officer said, adding that since there was no appropriate response from the company, the complainant put the piece of flesh in an ice bag and approached the Malad police station.
"The piece of flesh, suspected to be a piece of human finger, has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether it is a part of the human body," the official said, adding that a probe in the case is underway.