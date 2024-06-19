National

Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video

As per the video shared by Sridhar, she found stands of hair inside the bottle initially and the opening the 'sealed cap' she ended up finding the whole body of a dead mouse from inside.

A woman found a dead mouse inside her Hershey's chocolate syrup bottle that she had ordered via Zepto. The consumer shot a video of the whole incident and left the internet shocked, it also reached the confectionery company who responded.

The consumer Prami Sridhar in an Instagram post wrote, “shocking discovery in my Zepto order. This is for your kind notice to everyone to open your eyes.”

As per the video shared by Sridhar, she found stands of hair inside the bottle initially and the opening the 'sealed cap' she ended up finding the whole body of a dead mouse from inside.

By the end of the video they revealed the substance found by them, washed and clearly appearing as a mouse.

Sridhar in her elaborate post wrote, “We ordered Hershey’s chocolate syrup from Zepto to eat with brownie cakes. We started with pouring with cakes, caught small hair continuously, decided to open. The opening was sealed and intact. We opened and poured in disposable glass, a thick and hard consistency of dead rat dropped down. By washing in running water for reconfirmation, it’s a dead rat (sic.)."

One of the social media users reacting to the video wrote, “You can sue them (Hershey) for this and report to food safety,” a user said. Several others asked Prami to complain against Hershey’s because Zepto isn’t at fault here. “It's the manufacturer's problem. If the product came with its seal closed, Zepto is not responsible for this.”

The ice cream was reportedly ordered from an online grocery delivery app - X
Finger In Ice Cream: Police Investigation Reveals Body Part Might Be Of Yummo Factory Staff In Pune

BY Outlook Web Desk

In her post, Prami also said that several members of her family tasted the syrup and fell sick, and are recovering at the moment.

“Please be aware of what you are eating and ordering. Please do check while giving to kids,” she added.

What Did Hershey Say?

The Hersheys India company responding to the post said, "Hi there, we are very sorry to see this. Please send us the UPC and manufacturing code from the bottle to consumercare@hersheys.com with the reference number 11082163 so one of our team members can assist you!"

They also wrote, "We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience."

Only a week back, a man from Mumbai who ordered an ice cream from Zepto had found a piece of a human finger inside leading to a police investigation revealing that it might be the body part of a factory staff of Yummo Ice Cream. The investigation is still underway for the incident.

