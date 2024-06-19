National

Finger In Ice Cream: Police Investigation Reveals Body Part Might Be Of Yummo Factory Staff In Pune

The investigation has revealed that the ice cream was packed on the day the accident took place at the Pune factory of Yummo ice cream. The police have reportedly sent the samples for a DNA test and the report is yet to come.

The ice cream was reportedly ordered from an online grocery delivery app Photo: X
Police investigating the finger found in Yummo ice cream in Mumbai revealed that it might be part of an employee's hand that got cut off after an accident.

Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mumbai doctor Orlem Brandon Serrao, 26, found a piece of a finger in an ice cream that his family bought online.

Serrao sharing his experience wrote in a social media post, "After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a chocolate piece and spat it out to check what it was."

"I am a doctor, so I know how body parts look like. When I carefully examined it, I noticed the nails and fingerprint impressions under it. It resembled a thumb. I am traumatised," he added.

After a complaint to the police, Yummo company is facing charges for making unsafe food that could harm people.

The Food Safety Standards of India (FSSAI) has stopped the manufacturer that supplies Yummo with ice cream.

The food safety regulator has reportedly stated, "The premises of the ice cream manufacturer have been inspected by a team of FSSAI's Western Region Office and its licence has been suspended."

