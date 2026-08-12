Netaji’s Legacy Meets Gen Z: Chandra Kumar Bose Launches ‘Azad Hind Party

Chandra Kumar Bose announced the launch of the Azad Hind Party on August 11, 2026, to provide a political platform for the youth.
The 66-year-old grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose resigned from the Trinamool Congress on August 3, 2026, citing personal reasons.
Bose revealed that Gen Z-led protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the NEET-UG paper leak inspired him to form the new outfit.
Chandra Kumar Bose announced plans on August 11, 2026, to launch a new political outfit named the Azad Hind Party. The 66-year-old is the grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
The announcement marks another turn in his political journey, coming shortly after Bose resigned from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on August 3, 2026. The new platform would be built around young people and follow what he described as Netaji's inclusive and secular ideology, India Today reported.
"Nearly 80 years after Independence, the youth are once again stepping forward. We saw that spirit in the Jantar Mantar protests," Bose said.
Inspired By Gen Z
Youth dissatisfaction motivated the move. Gen Z-led protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak row served as the primary trigger. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led the demonstrations starting in late June.
The protests ended in July 2026 with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which was a key demand raised by the protesting students.
Bose highlighted systemic issues driving this frustration, alleging that widespread corruption in politics and institutions had left young Indians frustrated with the existing system. "There’s rampant corruption across the country. All political parties are involved. In education, health infrastructure and industry, corruption has become a way of life," he said.
He said young people were "fed up" with governments, the administration and other institutions and needed political space to fight for their rights. "What could be better than fighting under the banner of Netaji’s Azad Hind Fauj, the Azad Hind Party?" he said.
Past Political Stints
Bose previously tested mainstream waters. He joined the BJP in 2016 and stayed for seven years, though he later called the decision to join the party a "mistake". He expected to lead a promised 'Azad Hind Morcha' to promote Netaji's ideology.
"I waited for seven years, patiently waited. But the Azad Hind Morcha was not formed. Why wasn't it formed? Only the BJP leadership can answer that question. They had made a commitment. Otherwise, I would have never joined BJP," Bose said.
Bose joined the TMC in April 2026 ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. He believed he could work around Netaji's legacy.
"In April 2026, I was told that they believed in Netaji’s ideology and that I could work in the party and spread his ideology," he said.
The association was brief. Bose formally resigned from the TMC on August 3, 2026, after just four months. In a letter to Mamata, he cited 'personal reasons' for leaving, PTI reported. Bose has also criticised what he described as "mundane, low-level politics" within mainstream parties.
"All progressive, inclusive, secular people, particularly the youth, I think, would support the Azad Hind Party," he said.