‘Hands Off Our Jantar Mantar’: CJP Pushes Back After Delhi HC Questions Protest Site

Saurav Das opposed any move to shift protests from Jantar Mantar.
Delhi HC questioned demonstrations that disrupt traffic and essential city services.
Supreme Court is examining demands for an alternative designated protest venue.
Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das on Friday pushed back against suggestions that protests should be moved away from Jantar Mantar, warning Centre to keep thier "hands off" the protest site.
His remarks came after the Delhi High Court questioned whether protests should continue to be held at Jantar Mantar, citing the inconvenience caused to traffic, ambulances and movement in the city.
In a post on X, Das wrote, “HANDS OFF our Jantar Mantar!”
He argued that after protests were no longer permitted at India Gate, shifting demonstrations away from Jantar Mantar would further restrict public spaces available for protest.
“Before trying to take away our protest site, tell us if you will designate the India Gate where we can exercise our fundamental right to peacefully protest. You took away the India Gate. We will not tolerate taking away of OUR Jantar Mantar too!” Das said.
'Why Should City Be Put To Ransom Unnecessarily?'
Das’s comments followed oral observations made by Justice Amit Mahajan while hearing a petition filed by the All India Dalit Christian Rights Protection Committee.
The committee had approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the police to allow it to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 10 over its demand for the inclusion of Dalit Christians within the Scheduled Castes.
During the hearing, Justice Mahajan questioned whether demonstrations should continue to be organised at the centrally located venue.
“According to me, these things should not happen in the city, but it’s the government’s call. Law and order is the police’s department. Why should the city be put to ransom unnecessarily?” the judge observed.
He added, “Personally, if you have to ask me, I have a different view. I don’t think protests should happen inside the city. Why should this happen in the city when the entire city goes into… Whether it’s the ambulances or otherwise.”
The court, however, did not direct the police either to grant or reject permission for the proposed protest.
Police To Decide On August 10 Protest
Appearing for the committee, counsel Sanjoy Ghose told the court that the organisation had written to Delhi Police on July 9 seeking permission for a three-hour demonstration.
According to Ghose, the proposed protest would not involve any march, procession, overnight stay, tents, hunger strike or occupation of public roads. He submitted that the police had yet to take a decision on the request.
Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for Delhi Police, told the court that the authorities would decide on the application by Saturday and communicate their decision.
Supreme Court Also Examining Jantar Mantar Issue
The broader question of whether Jantar Mantar should continue as Delhi’s designated protest venue is also before the Supreme Court.
The apex court on Monday agreed to examine a public interest litigation seeking an alternative protest site in the national capital.
The petitioner, Satish Chand Kaushik, argued that repeated demonstrations at Jantar Mantar had become a persistent inconvenience for residents and were affecting access to essential services.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and other authorities.
The bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain instructions on the issues raised in the plea, observing that the petition involved significant concerns related to public access and movement.