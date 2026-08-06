CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Launches ‘Kya Bolti Public’ To Raise Citizens’ Concerns Nationwide

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke’s outreach campaign seeks public feedback on rising education expenses, governance concerns and issues affecting citizens across the country

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke launches ‘Kya Bolti Public’ campaign to understand public grievances nationwide.

  • Party highlights rising education costs, calling for reforms to make schooling and higher education affordable.

  • Dipke raises concerns over governance, public trust, judicial delays and institutional accountability.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday announced a nationwide public outreach campaign, 'Kya Bolti Public', to understand people's issues. The initiative aims to tackle rising educational expenses and broader public grievances as Hindustan Times reported.

Dipke addressed a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, following a core team meeting at his residence that began on Wednesday. The campaign's immediate focus is addressing rising education costs and systemic public grievances, with the party seeking to build a nationwide movement against administrative failures.

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Crisis In Modern Education

The campaign will prioritise sweeping changes to the learning sector. "Education reform will be our first issue that we are going to take up. We believe education has become unaffordable in the country. Annual fees are in the range of ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh for Class 1, over and above the donation money," Dipke said.

Questioning the financial strain on economically vulnerable households, he said: "From where the families bring the money who do not have that much income."

Dipke said that rising college and coaching fees push families into debt. "College fees and coaching fees are also becoming too high, bringing families into the burden of loans. We want to free families from this. The parents should not feel burdened if they want to give higher education to their children," he said.

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, centre, with team member Ratna Singh, right, and others during an interaction with media at the CJP's core team meeting, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. - File Photo| Photo: Handout via PTI
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Referencing Dr BR Ambedkar's philosophy that education is a fundamental right, Dipke condemned the commercialisation of schooling. "It is a fundamental right, according to Dr BR Ambedkar, but in the last few years, it has turned as education is a fundamental business to gain business," he said.

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Erosion Of Public Trust

Public anger extends beyond academic controversies. Dipke pointed to recent demonstrations at Jantar Mantar regarding the NEET examination as evidence of deeper resentment. "The response to the Jantar Mantar protest was not limited to NEET or for the education system per se. It was against the entire system created in the last few years," he said.

He said that voters are losing faith in democratic structures, primarily because elected representatives frequently switch political allegiances after securing a mandate. Dipke also criticised the judiciary, alleging an institutional bias toward wealth and political power.

"The judicial decisions are coming and have created questions about their neutrality. The way more decisions come in the favour of ruling parties, a common man does not get early hearing, he continues to get dates. In contrast, when a big businessman approaches court, he gets urgent hearing and quick verdict," he said.

He said that institutional priorities appear skewed. "The court immediately gives a verdict on splitting parties and induction of MLAs from one party to another, but the same court does not have time when the common man wants justice. This has created a big question on the integrity and neutrality of the courts," Dipke said.

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