CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Says Unemployment Will Be Raised As Nationwide Issue After NEET Protest

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said unemployment will be taken up as a nationwide issue.
Dipke linked the party’s future focus to education reforms and affordability of education.
CJP said its Jantar Mantar protest over NEET irregularities included students and unemployed youth.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday said unemployment would be taken up as a nationwide issue by the organisation, calling joblessness a major concern in the country.
According to PTI, Dipke made the remarks while addressing a press conference in his hometown Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra after the conclusion of the party's core team meeting. The meeting had been held at Dipke's residence since Wednesday, with discussions involving the party's core team members.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and other representatives were also present during the press conference.
PTI reported that the CJP had led a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last month over the NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. The protest led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, according to the CJP.
Dipke said, "Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is the biggest achievement of the students' agitation." He added that the protest was attended not only by students but also by unemployed young people.
"Unemployment is a major problem, we will make it a nationwide issue. We will work on education reforms. Education has remained unaffordable since schooling. Education is used for making profits. But we want to change it," he said.
Dipke also highlighted the country's young population, saying that 60 per cent of people in the country are below the age of 35 and that protesters at the Jantar Mantar demonstration also comprised people from this age group, PTI reported.
The CJP founder further stressed the need to restore credibility in the media.
(With inputs from PTI)