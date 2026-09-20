'Believe In Sanatan Then Come': BJP MLA Lays Down Conditions For Muslims To Attend Garba In Mumbai

A major Borivali garba event announced entry conditions specifically for Muslim attendees.
BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay demanded tilak application and worship before entry.
Former BJP MP Gopal Shetty also supported the proposed tilak requirement.
Muslims seeking entry to a major garba celebration in Mumbai will be required to wear a tilak and worship the goddess, BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay said on Sunday.
The statement was made during the bhoomi pujan and press conference for the event. BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhary and former BJP MP Gopal Shetty were also present, India Today reported.
The event is scheduled to feature performances by singers Falguni Pathak and Geeta Rabari.
Not A Place For Love Jihad’
Upadhyay said Muslims would not be allowed to attend the garba unless they complied with the conditions set by the organisers.
“This time there is no entry for Muslims in the garba. Whoever wants to come should come with his wife, sister and daughter, apply tilak and worship the goddess,” Upadhyay said.
“Believe in Sanatan and then come,” he added.
The BJP MLA also said, “This is not a place for love jihad,” invoking the term used by some Hindu groups to allege religious conversion through interfaith relationships, India Today reported.
Gopal Shetty Backs Tilak Requirement
Former BJP MP Gopal Shetty supported the condition, saying Muslims wearing a tilak could attend the celebration.
Shetty compared the requirement with Hindu political leaders wearing caps while participating in Eid celebrations.
“When we say that the ancestors of Muslims and Christians were Hindus, they should apply tilak,” Shetty said.
He argued that Muslims attending garba should not object to wearing a tilak when Hindu visitors wear caps at Muslim religious celebrations.
Aadhaar Verification Planned
Event organiser Santosh Singh said additional security arrangements would be introduced for this year’s celebration.
Attendees will be required to show their Aadhaar cards before being allowed to enter the venue, he said. The organisers have not provided further details about how the identity checks will be conducted or how the entry conditions will be enforced.
Wider Row Over Garba Entry
The announcement comes amid a broader controversy in Maharashtra over Muslim participation in garba and dandiya celebrations ahead of Navratri.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad has called on organisers to prevent Muslims from attending such events. It has also sought identity verification measures, including Aadhaar checks and tilak requirements, at garba venues.
The Borivali celebration is expected to be among the major garba events in the area. The participation of Falguni Pathak and Geeta Rabari was announced during the bhoomi pujan and press conference attended by the BJP leaders and organisers.