Brighton Shatter Arsenal’s Perfect Start In 0-3 Premier League Rout
Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season came crashing down as Brighton produced a stunning 3-0 win at the Amex Stadium. Pascal Gross opened the scoring with a superb long-range strike before Charalampos Kostoulas doubled Brighton’s advantage just before half-time, moments after Bukayo Saka had seen an equaliser denied by Bart Verbruggen. Chema Andrés added a third shortly after the restart with a free header from a corner, as Brighton’s relentless pressing and intensity overwhelmed the champions. Arsenal struggled to create meaningful chances throughout and were fortunate not to concede more, with Fabian Hurzeler’s side celebrating a statement victory that moved them up to third in the table.
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