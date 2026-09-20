Brighton Shatter Arsenal’s Perfect Start In 0-3 Premier League Rout

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Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season came crashing down as Brighton produced a stunning 3-0 win at the Amex Stadium. Pascal Gross opened the scoring with a superb long-range strike before Charalampos Kostoulas doubled Brighton’s advantage just before half-time, moments after Bukayo Saka had seen an equaliser denied by Bart Verbruggen. Chema Andrés added a third shortly after the restart with a free header from a corner, as Brighton’s relentless pressing and intensity overwhelmed the champions. Arsenal struggled to create meaningful chances throughout and were fortunate not to concede more, with Fabian Hurzeler’s side celebrating a statement victory that moved them up to third in the table.

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EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya fails to save second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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EPL: Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
[br29[ tackles Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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EPL 2026-27: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya misses the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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EPL 2026-27: Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton's Chema Andres celebrates after scoring thrid goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Brighton's head coach Fabian Huerzeler reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in action between Brighton's Olivier Boscagli, left, and Maxim De Cuyper during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League: Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton players celebrate first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League 2026-27: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Brighton's Maxim De Cuyper, front, and Arsenal's Jurrien Timber fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League 2026-27: Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, left, and Brighton's Luka Vuskovic fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes shoots during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford's Mamadou Sangare, left, and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in Brighton, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

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