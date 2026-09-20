Record! Smriti Mandhana Crowned All-Time Leading Run-Scorer in T20Is During Asian Games Semifinal

Smriti Mandhana became the highest run-scorer in women’s T20 International cricket during India’s Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Sunday. The India opener went past former New Zealand batter Suzie Bates’ tally of 4,758 runs in the third over of the innings.
The landmark came with India batting first after winning the toss. Mandhana reached the record in a fast start at the top and moved ahead of Bates, who retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup earlier this year.
The 30-year-old’s latest mark came in the middle of a rich run. Mandhana had recently gone past former India captain Mithali Raj as the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket across formats and also became the leading century-maker in the women’s international game.
Record-Breaking Batting Display
Mandhana entered the match needing seven runs to draw level with Bates. She got there with consecutive boundaries off Bangladesh pacer Marufa Akter.
After starting the over on six, Mandhana first moved closer to the record and then pulled a short ball behind square for four to become the leading run-scorer in women’s T20I history. She followed it with another boundary off the next delivery to mark the moment.
The left-hander went on to score 37 off 19 balls with five fours and two sixes. Nahida Akter dismissed her off the last ball of the sixth over, with Sobhana Mostary taking the catch. Mandhana now has 4,788 runs in 178 matches in the format, while Bates made 4,758 in 186 outings.
India’s Strong Opening Stand
India attacked early. Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 72 for the opening wicket inside the powerplay to give the innings shape.
That platform helped India post 195/4 in 20 overs after choosing to bat first. Shafali carried on after Mandhana’s dismissal and finished unbeaten on 100 off 49 balls.
Mandhana’s record sits alongside other milestones in the format. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu are the only two other players with more than 4,000 T20I runs. Mandhana is part of the Harmanpreet-led India side that is trying to defend the women’s cricket title it won at Hangzhou 2023.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|Smriti Mandhana (IND-W)
|178
|171
|4759*
|124
|30.65
|126.55
|2
|36
|Suzie Bates (NZ-W)
|186
|178
|4758
|124*
|28.83
|108.6
|1
|28
|Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W)
|208
|186
|4287
|103
|30.19
|110.46
|1
|18
|Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W)
|172*
|169
|4282
|119*
|27.1
|114.89
|4
|16
|Sophie Devine (NZ-W)
|158
|154
|3817
|105
|28.69
|123.2
|1
|24
|Beth Mooney (AUS-W)
|125
|119
|3783
|117*
|41.57
|126.47
|2
|31