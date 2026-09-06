Garba Entry Row: Why VHP Wants Aadhaar Checks At Maharashtra Events

VHP says Muslims should not participate in Maharashtra garba and dandiya events.
Organisers have been urged to verify participants using Aadhaar and tilak.
Opposition leaders and minority representatives have criticised the move.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced that Muslims will not be allowed to participate in garba and dandiya events across Maharashtra during the upcoming Navratri festival, while issuing guidelines to organisers to verify the religious identity of participants. The measures reportedly include checking Aadhaar cards and applying tilak on attendees. The Navratri festival begins on October 11.
The move has triggered criticism from opposition leaders and minority representatives, who questioned the basis and implications of the VHP's proposed restrictions.
VHP Issues Guidelines For Garba Organisers
VHP spokesperson and joint secretary Shriraj Nair said the organisation had decided to prevent members of the Muslim community from participating in garba and dandiya events during Navratri.
The organisation has also advised event organisers to verify participants' identities, including through Aadhaar cards, and apply tilak on their foreheads.
The announcement comes ahead of Navratri celebrations across Maharashtra, where garba and dandiya events attract large crowds and are often organised by community groups and private organisers.
Opposition Questions VHP Move, Invokes Bhagwat
The VHP's announcement drew criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned whether the Maharashtra government would act against what they described as an attempt to impose restrictions on participation in public festivities.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut referred to recent remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and questioned whether the VHP's position was consistent with the RSS chief's views on Hindu-Muslim relations.
Bhagwat, while addressing a gathering in New York, had stressed the principle of universal dignity and said that a Hindu who believes Muslims should not live in India would not remain true to the faith.
Congress MLA Amin Patel described the proposed exclusion of Muslims from Navratri events as unconstitutional, while NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the move could disturb communal harmony.
Maharashtra State Minority Commission chairman Pyare Khan said festivals should bring communities together. He said organisers could decide whom to invite, but stressed that religious festivals should not become a means of dividing people.
The VHP's proposed guidelines and the political reactions come ahead of the Navratri celebrations, with the controversy likely to put the spotlight on the role of private organisations in regulating participation in public religious events.