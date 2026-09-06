Ram Temple Trust Likely To Appoint Deputy CEO After Naming First CEO

Ram Temple Trust is likely to appoint a deputy CEO after naming its first CEO.
The deputy CEO will be selected from an existing panel of candidates.
The move aims to strengthen day-to-day administration of the expanding temple operations.
Days after appointing Air Marshal (Retd) Jeetendra Mishra as its first chief executive officer, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is likely to appoint a deputy CEO as it moves towards a more structured administrative system for managing the Ram Temple and its expanding operations in Ayodhya.
The deputy CEO is expected to oversee day-to-day coordination across key departments, while Mishra will handle broader administrative and strategic responsibilities.
Deputy CEO To Be Chosen From Existing Panel
The trust's search committee has already prepared panels of candidates in three categories following a selection process, according to trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri.
The search committee comprises Justice (Retd) Pramod Kohli, Lt Gen (Retd) Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi and scientist-industrialist Suresh Haware.
Giri said a fresh search would not be required and that the deputy CEO would be selected from the existing panels based on the trust's requirements and the candidates' qualifications.
The appointment would create a two-tier administrative structure. While CEO Jeetendra Mishra is expected to oversee areas such as security, coordination with government agencies and implementation of major decisions, the deputy CEO would focus on operational coordination and execution.
Professional Administration For Expanding Temple Operations
The new structure is expected to bring areas such as finance and accounts, internal audit, IT and digital monitoring, human resources, project management and pilgrim facilities under a clearer administrative chain of command.
The move could reduce the involvement of senior trust office-bearers in routine administrative matters, allowing the trust to focus more on policy, supervision and strategic decision-making while delegating day-to-day execution to a professional team.
Giri said the trust had been handed a completed temple for service and that its larger objective was to develop Ayodhya as a global cultural capital. He said efforts would therefore extend beyond the temple itself to improving the broader environment and facilities around the Ram temple.
The appointment of a full-time CEO, followed by a likely deputy CEO, marks a shift towards a more formal administrative structure as the temple's operations, infrastructure and pilgrim-management responsibilities continue to grow.
The CEO's office is expected to become the central coordinating point for finance, security, technology, human resources, infrastructure and major projects, with the deputy CEO serving as the operational link between departments and ensuring decisions are implemented on the ground.