Who Is New Ram Mandir Trust CEO Jeetendra Mishra? Air Force Veteran Honoured For Op Sindoor

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra becomes Ram Mandir Trust’s first full-time CEO.
He commanded the IAF’s Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor.
Mishra served nearly four decades and logged over 3,000 flying hours.
Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd.), who commanded the Indian Air Force’s Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, has been appointed the first full-time chief executive officer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The Trust, which oversees the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, decided on Mishra’s appointment at a meeting held on Wednesday, September 2. He will be responsible for managing the temple’s administration and making its operations more efficient, streamlined and accessible to devotees.
His appointment comes around two months after allegations of donation theft brought the Trust’s financial management under scrutiny. The controversy resulted in eight arrests, while three officials—including former Trust general secretary Champat Rai—stepped down from their positions.
Mishra, known during his military career for his organisational and operational experience, is expected to bring the discipline of nearly four decades in the Air Force to the temple administration.
Nearly Four Decades In Indian Air Force
Mishra was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986. He retired on April 30, 2026, after serving for nearly 40 years.
During his career, he accumulated more than 3,000 flying hours and operated over 18 types of fighter and transport aircraft, as well as helicopters. His professional experience extended beyond flying to command, operational planning, strategic coordination and aircraft testing.
Mishra is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy in Pune and the Air Force Test Pilots School in Bengaluru. He also attended the Air Command and Staff College in the United States and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom.
Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Mishra belongs to Bhopatpura village in the Bhatpar Rani police station area of Deoria district.
Commanded Western Air Command During Operation Sindoor
Mishra took over as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command on January 1, 2025, and remained in the position until his retirement.
The Western Air Command is among the IAF’s most important operational formations. It oversees strategically significant areas along India’s northern and western frontiers.
Mishra was heading the command when India launched Operation Sindoor in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. His leadership during the operation became one of the defining assignments of his military career.
In recognition of his contribution to the operation, Mishra was among seven military officers awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal in 2025. The decoration is conferred for exceptional distinguished service during war, conflict or hostilities.
Fighter Pilot, Test Pilot And Strategic Commander
Before leading the Western Air Command, Mishra held several operational and strategic positions within the armed forces.
He served as the commanding officer of a fighter squadron and as Air Officer Commanding of two frontline air bases. At the Integrated Defence Staff, he held senior positions connected with operations as well as doctrine, organisation and training.
Mishra also served as commandant and chief test pilot of the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment in Bengaluru. His experience included working as a fighter combat leader and experimental test pilot.
During the Kargil conflict, Mishra was part of the team that helped operationalise laser-guided bombs on Mirage 2000 aircraft. The weapons were subsequently used in strikes on strategic positions, including Tiger Hill and Muntho Dhalo.
He also led the Indian Air Force contingent at Garuda-IV, a multinational air exercise conducted in France.
Besides the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, Mishra has received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished military service.
First Full-Time CEO Of The Ram Mandir Trust
As the Trust’s first full-time CEO, Mishra will oversee the administrative functioning of one of India’s most prominent religious institutions.
His appointment signals an attempt to place the temple’s everyday management under dedicated professional leadership, particularly as the Trust faces questions over donations and financial oversight.
After a career involving combat aviation, strategic planning and the management of major military formations, Mishra will now be expected to apply that experience to strengthening the Ram Mandir Trust’s administration and improving arrangements for devotees.