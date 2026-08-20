Ayodhya Donation Row: Champat Rai’s Letter Questions Nripendra Misra’s Role In Ram Temple Construction

Champat Rai’s August 18 letter details Nripendra Misra’s role in Ram Temple construction and committee decisions.
Rai said Misra brought “some persons of his interest” into the temple construction committee.
The letter follows Rai’s June 26 resignation, which the trust accepted on July 6 and later SIT gave clean chit to him.
After resigning as general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai has issued a nine-page letter detailing the role of former IAS officer and temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The letter, dated August 18, comes after Rai’s resignation was accepted at a trust meeting on July 6. He had stepped down on June 26 following the emergence of a case involving the alleged theft of offerings.
Misra Led Construction Committee
In the letter, Rai said the trust had 15 trustees and that Misra was appointed chairman of the temple construction committee. According to Rai, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was selected for temple construction on Misra’s suggestion, while Noida-based Design Associate was chosen for the design and construction of other buildings.
Rai also said Misra brought “some persons of his interest” into the construction committee. He claimed that one of them visited Ayodhya only once or twice in six years, while another was consulted on security-related matters. Former NBCC chairman Anoop Mittal, he said, regularly attended the committee’s meetings with Misra.
Rai said the construction committee met every month and, for some time, every 15 days. “Every decision” related to the temple construction, he said, was taken in the committee and Misra “always considered himself the chief” for all construction-related decisions.
Rai Credits Misra For Temple’s Completion
At the same time, Rai credited Misra with the completion of the temple, saying that the construction of the large stone temple began in June 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and was completed by June 2026.
He said Misra would bring experts from across the country whenever obstacles arose and resolve issues based on their advice. Rai added that most experts offered their suggestions in a spirit of service and did not take remuneration from the trust.
Rai also described Mittal’s role, saying he served as Misra’s adviser on engineering matters and prepared written work related to construction committee meetings. Mittal’s son, civil engineer Yash Mittal, also regularly attended the meetings and typed proceedings on his laptop, Rai said.
L&T, TCE Selected For Temple Project
The letter also details the selection of agencies involved in the project. Rai said the suggestions of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal were conveyed to Misra and, based on those suggestions, L&T was selected for temple construction and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) as the project management consultant.
Architect Chandrakant Sompura, selected by Singhal in 1986, was retained for the temple. Design Associate, headed by Jai Kakdekar, was selected by Misra for other buildings.
70-Acre Temple Complex
Rai said the 70-acre trust complex was divided into two parts. The first includes the main temple, the surrounding enclosure, six temples within it, the Sheshavatar and Saptarishi temples, facilities for pilgrims, roads, sewage and power infrastructure, among other works.
L&T carried out these works, with TCE serving as consultant.
The second part includes a guest house with 23 rooms, a 500-seat auditorium, the trust office and parking facilities. The Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam was assigned the construction work, while Engineers India Limited was appointed as the consultant.
Facilities For Devotees
Rai also outlined the facilities available to devotees, including free wheelchair services, drinking water, toilets, lockers and assistance for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and mothers with children below five years.
He said the trust’s accounts are maintained with the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda, with payments made through online bank transfers.
Rai also said the trust follows government rules on GST, TDS, stamp duty, labour cess, PF and ESI, and undergoes internal and statutory audits.