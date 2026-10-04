IYC Marches Towards Jantar Mantar, Accuses Centre Of Shielding Chief Election Commissioner

“The question is that we are going to Jantar Mantar. Even the Supreme Court said that if you want to protest peacefully, you have to go to Jantar Mantar. But we are not being allowed because Modi and Shah have to save Gyanesh. This traitor of the country, Gyanesh, cannot be saved. We will go towards Jantar Mantar. No one's father owns Jantar Mantar. If they try to stop us here, we will sit down right there,” Chib told ANI.