IYC Marches Towards Jantar Mantar, Accuses Centre Of Shielding Chief Election Commissioner

The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest march from Raisina Road towards Jantar Mantar, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib accused the Centre of shielding Kumar and criticised police for stopping protesters along the route.
IYC leaders Roshani Jaiswal and Chitwan Godara also targeted the government, demanding accountability and Kumar’s resignation.
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest march in Delhi on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and accusing the Centre of shielding him. The march began at Raisina Road and proceeded towards Jantar Mantar, where protesters were met with heavy police deployment and barricades.
IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib led the march, with hundreds of party workers carrying placards and raising slogans against the government. Police stopped the protesters along the route as they attempted to proceed towards Jantar Mantar.
Chib Criticises Police Action
Chib criticised the police for stopping the demonstrators, arguing that they should be allowed to reach Jantar Mantar to protest peacefully.
“The question is that we are going to Jantar Mantar. Even the Supreme Court said that if you want to protest peacefully, you have to go to Jantar Mantar. But we are not being allowed because Modi and Shah have to save Gyanesh. This traitor of the country, Gyanesh, cannot be saved. We will go towards Jantar Mantar. No one's father owns Jantar Mantar. If they try to stop us here, we will sit down right there,” Chib told ANI.
He also accused the BJP-led government of attempting to shield the chief election commissioner and referred to Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the government over alleged electoral irregularities.
“They are scared, their theft has been caught. For the last year and a half, Rahul Gandhi has been exposing these thieves' thievery to the country, and now more evidence is coming out. The time for reckoning has come, the country's journalists and youth are panicking, they are resorting to violence against the youth, but they cannot escape this,” Chib added.
IYC Leaders Demand Resignation
IYC national secretary Roshani Jaiswal also accused the government of attempting to protect Gyanesh Kumar and said the protests would continue. “This government is using every tactic to save Gyanesh, but Gyanesh won't be saved. Tihar is his real place and Gyanesh, it's done bro, it's done,” Jaiswal said.
Chitwan Godara, national coordinator of the IYC Legal Team, also demanded Kumar's resignation and questioned the government's accountability. “Gyanesh Kumar must resign, but the BJP and its supporters do not know the meaning of the word accountability. We will keep protesting until justice is served, because there are other women too,” Godara said.