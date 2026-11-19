Summary of this article

A fire broke out at Punam Building in Mumbai's Lalbaug area around 10 am on Thursday.

At least four fire engines and firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot.

No injuries had been reported at the time of the incident.A fire broke out in a residential building in the Lalbaug area of central Mumbai on Thursday morning, civic officials said.

No injuries had been reported so far in the fire that erupted at Punam Building, located on Chivada Gully, around 10 am, they said.

According to a civic official, at least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were sent to the spot. “The firefighting operation is underway,” he said.