An iron bridge collapsed near Patiala, leaving two trucks stranded.
One of the stranded trucks caught fire after the collapse.
Emergency response teams handled the bridge collapse and truck fire.
An iron bridge over the Bhakra Canal near Pasiana village on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass collapsed early Thursday while two trucks were crossing it, leaving the vehicles stranded in the damaged structure, with one of them catching fire shortly after the incident.
The bridge suddenly gave way as the two trucks were crossing, causing the vehicles to plunge into the collapsed section. One of the trucks reportedly caught fire soon after the incident, sources said.
Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze after considerable efforts, preventing further damage.
Police personnel also reached the site and took steps to manage the situation as a large number of locals and passers-by gathered following the incident.
The exact cause of the bridge collapse is yet to be established.
The incident is likely to affect traffic on the Patiala-Sangrur Bypass.