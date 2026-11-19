A 13-year-old boy died after a bulldozer hit him during Akhilesh Yadav’s roadshow in Gorakhpur.
His father alleged the bulldozer struck the boy after Yadav’s convoy had passed.
The BJP blamed SP supporters’ conduct, while Yadav said he was unaware of the incident and criticised the administration’s arrangements.
A 13-year-old boy died after being hit by a bulldozer during a Samajwadi Party (SP) roadshow led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The boy was the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.
The boy, identified as Aryavardhan Singh, lives with his family in Rajdhani village in Chauri Chaura, according to media reports. The incident took place in Gorakhpur’s Koodaghat area, officials told IANS.
Aryavardhan’s father, Omkar Singh, said the bulldozer was showering flower petals on the SP rally when the accident occurred. He alleged that after Yadav’s convoy passed, the bulldozer approached at high speed and hit his son from behind.
"He was my son. Around 2 PM, when Akhilesh Yadav's convoy passed, my son was going to pick up his sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya. While he was crossing the road, Akhilesh Yadav's convoy had moved ahead. A flower-showering JCB was following the convoy at a very high speed so that flowers could be showered on Akhilesh Yadav from behind. During that time, my son was crossing the road when the JCB ran over him. He died on the spot," Omkar Singh told IANS.
The incident has raised questions about crowd management at the roadshow, where Yadav received a grand welcome with flower petals and bulldozers.
BJP Blames SP Supporters, Alleges They Acted Like 'Hooligans'
The BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit blamed the boy’s death on what it called the “frenzy” among SP supporters welcoming Yadav. It accused them of rowdy and irresponsible behaviour.
“The child died a painful death after being hit by a JCB during the PDA chariot procession—the result of SP supporters’ rowdiness and irresponsible behavior. This is what they’re like while out of power; imagine the havoc they’ll wreak once they come to power! Should we call them SP supporters or hooligans? Is a show of power more precious to them than an innocent child’s life?” the BJP’s state unit said in a post on X.
Akhilesh Yadav Says He Was Unaware, Blames BJP's Administration
Asked about the boy’s death, Yadav said he had no information about the incident. He also alleged that the administration had failed to make adequate arrangements for the roadshow.
“I have no information about the incident. Besides, the administration had made no arrangements. People need to be cautious of BJP members. They implicate anyone in false cases,” he said, according to NDTV.
Yadav held a 20-km roadshow in Gorakhpur, staging a show of strength in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold. Riding the party’s PDA Rath, he travelled from the airport to Chauri Chaura as part of the SP’s outreach in Purvanchal. Party workers turned out in large numbers along the route.
As parties step up preparations for the upcoming elections, Gorakhpur remains a key political centre for Adityanath, who has been elected MP from the constituency five times and MLA once.