"He was my son. Around 2 PM, when Akhilesh Yadav's convoy passed, my son was going to pick up his sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya. While he was crossing the road, Akhilesh Yadav's convoy had moved ahead. A flower-showering JCB was following the convoy at a very high speed so that flowers could be showered on Akhilesh Yadav from behind. During that time, my son was crossing the road when the JCB ran over him. He died on the spot," Omkar Singh told IANS.