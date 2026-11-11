‘God Belongs To Everyone’: Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back At BJP Over Ayodhya Visit

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Abhishek S Yadav
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Akhilesh Yadav responds to BJP criticism of his December 12 Ayodhya Ram temple visit, gives a new meaning to PDA and faces fresh attacks from BJP leaders

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Summary of this article

  • Akhilesh Yadav defends his planned December 12 Ayodhya visit.

  • He gives a fresh meaning to the SP's PDA slogan.

  • BJP leaders challenge Yadav over the proposed temple visit.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday hit back at the BJP over its criticism of his proposed December 12 visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, questioning why the ruling party was objecting to his plans.

"God belongs to everyone, so why should we stay away from these places? We will also visit Kedareshwar, Mathura and Vrindavan. We have visited these places in the past and will continue to do so," Akhilesh said.

The SP chief also gave a new interpretation to his party's PDA slogan, which traditionally stands for Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak (backward classes, Dalits and minorities).

"PDA means Pehle Darshan, phir Aashirwad," he said, adding that his party had already received blessings.

Turning his criticism towards the BJP, Akhilesh accused the ruling party of avoiding questions about alleged corruption, destruction and losses running into lakhs of crores of rupees in Uttar Pradesh.

"In our family, Shiv and Ram Gopal are already there. We already have their blessings. So the BJP should not be worried. The question is, what answer does the BJP have for the massive loot and destruction that has taken place, and for the loss of lakhs of crores of rupees?" he said.

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By Outlook News Desk

BJP Leaders Criticise Akhilesh Over Ayodhya Visit

Akhilesh's remarks came after Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary challenged him to visit the Ram temple on December 6 instead of December 12. Chaudhary also demanded that Yadav apologise for the killing of kar sevaks during the SP government's tenure.

Describing the proposed visit as a political move, the BJP leader accused the SP of failing to take responsibility for its past actions.

Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Singh also questioned the SP's record on Ayodhya, asking what the party had done for the temple town when it was in power.

"What has he given Ayodhya in his own government?" Singh asked, contrasting the SP government's tenure with the scale of Diwali celebrations under the current BJP government.

He claimed that the BJP-led government had transformed the festival's celebrations in Ayodhya, attracting attention from across the world.

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