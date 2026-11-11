The BJP is framing its Uttar Pradesh 2027 election strategy around a three-pronged 3S formula
Sangathan will focus on strengthening the party organisation down to the booth level
Sarkar will push the record of the Modi and Yogi governments through development and welfare messaging
The Bharatiya Janata Party is shaping its Uttar Pradesh assembly election strategy for 2027 around a three-part formula that combines organisation, governance and alliance management. The plan rests on Sangathan, Sarkar and Sahyogi—an effort to tighten the party’s ground network, sell the record of the Modi and Yogi governments and keep National Democratic Alliance partners together, News18 reported.
The strategy matters now because it ties the BJP’s election preparation to three parallel tasks ahead of the 2027 contest. It also shows that the party wants booth-level mobilisation, government messaging and coalition coordination to move in step rather than as separate exercises.
“Our focus is on strengthening the organisation right down to the booth level, taking the achievements of the Modi and Yogi governments to every household, and ensuring better coordination among NDA allies. All three are equally important as we prepare for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections,” a senior BJP source told News18.
Organisation Push (Sangathan)
According to the report, Sangathan comes first. It centres on reviving the party organisation and keeping its machinery active at every level, especially at the booth level.
The BJP plans to reconnect with grassroots workers, collect feedback from the ground and identify areas where the organisation needs strengthening. The idea is to keep the local network active well before the election cycle sharpens.
That exercise also includes outreach to disgruntled leaders and dissatisfied party workers. The party wants to settle internal differences, bring estranged members back into the fold and prevent local discontent from hurting its prospects.
Governance Message (Sarkar)
The report further states Sarkar as the second pillar. It focuses on taking the work of BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh to voters.
Development projects, welfare schemes and public-interest initiatives are expected to form a large part of that outreach. Law and order will also remain central to the pitch, with the BJP seeking to highlight its governance model and the changes it says have taken place in the state.
The harder task is political communication. The party must turn those claimed achievements into a message that connects with voters across regions and communities.
Alliance Coordination (Sahyogi)
Finally, the report labels Sahyogi as the third pillar underlining the need for coordination within the NDA in a state where regional factors and social equations shape electoral arithmetic.
The focus is on maintaining a working understanding among partners while balancing seat-sharing arrangements and constituency-level coordination. The BJP also wants both larger and smaller allies to stay engaged through the election process.
Managing those ties serves two purposes. It can reduce friction over seats and help preserve the broader social coalitions that the alliance wants to retain.
3S Formula
Taken together, the 3S formula links the BJP’s organisation, its governance record and its alliance network into one election strategy. Preparations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are gathering pace.
The party’s test will be whether it can turn these priorities into sustained work on the ground. That will depend on how it addresses local concerns, maintains cadre cohesion and coordinates with allies.