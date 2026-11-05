Chirag Paswan Says LJP(RV) May Contest All 403 UP Assembly Seats If NDA Alliance Fails

Chirag Paswan said LJP(RV) may contest all 403 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats if NDA alliance talks fail.
The party has identified priority and 'A category' constituencies but has not disclosed its seat-sharing expectations.
LJP(RV) won 19 seats in Bihar in 2025 but secured no seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday said his party could contest all 403 seats in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections if it fails to reach an alliance arrangement with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Speaking to reporters in Varanasi, Paswan said formal discussions on an alliance in Uttar Pradesh had not yet begun. He, however, expressed hope that an agreement could be reached with the existing partners.
"Formal discussions regarding an alliance have not yet begun. If a consensus is reached within an alliance, which is what we hope for, and things proceed accordingly, that would be a positive development," he said.
Citing the party's performance in Nagaland, where it contested independently in the 2023 Assembly elections and won two seats, Paswan said the LJP(RV) was prepared to go it alone if necessary.
"If an alliance cannot be worked out, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will possibly contest candidates on all 403 seats," he said.
Paswan Says Party Has Identified Priority Seats
During a visit to Lucknow last month, Paswan had said the party had identified its priority and 'A category' seats in Uttar Pradesh. He did not disclose the number of constituencies it was seeking, saying doing so would be unfair to its potential alliance partners.
Paswan reiterated that his party remained part of the NDA at the Centre and in Bihar.
"To me, it is very clear that I have an alliance at the Centre; I have an alliance with the NDA in Bihar. We fought the elections in alliance at the Centre as well," he said.
He was speaking at an event organised by the party at a local college as part of its political outreach in Uttar Pradesh. His remarks followed a similar position on the possibility of an alliance that he had outlined in Patna on Tuesday.
Paswan also said he expected the LJP(RV) to emerge as a strong contender in the state as the Assembly elections approached. He announced that the party would celebrate its foundation day in Lucknow on November 28.
LJP(RV)'s Electoral Record In Uttar Pradesh
The party draws much of its support in Bihar from the Dalit Paswan community. In Uttar Pradesh, its political outreach has focused on Dalit voters outside the Jatav community, particularly the Pasi community.
The LJP's electoral presence in Uttar Pradesh has remained limited. Under Chirag Paswan's father, Ram Vilas Paswan, the undivided party won one seat in the 2002 Assembly elections. It contested several constituencies in the 2007 and 2012 elections but failed to win a seat.
In the 2022 Assembly elections, the LJP(RV) failed to win any seats and secured 0.01 per cent of the total votes, according to Election Commission data.
LJP(RV)'s Performance In Bihar And Nagaland
The party has a stronger electoral presence in Bihar. In the 2025 Assembly elections, it won 19 seats with a strike rate of 66%. It had also won all five Lok Sabha seats it contested in the 2024 general elections.
In Nagaland, the party won the Pughoboto and Tobu Assembly constituencies in the 2023 elections. It secured around nine per cent of the vote and received state-party status.
BJP's Existing Allies In Uttar Pradesh
The BJP already has several allies in Uttar Pradesh, including Apna Dal, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Nishad Party.
The state's Assembly elections are expected to be held in February-March 2027. The LJP(RV)'s possible entry into the electoral contest, either as an NDA partner or independently, comes amid preparations by political parties to consolidate their support bases ahead of the polls.