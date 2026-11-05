Chirag Paswan Says LJP(RV) May Contest All 403 UP Assembly Seats If NDA Alliance Fails

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "...If an alliance cannot be formed, then the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will likely field its own candidates for all 403 seats" "Formal discussions regarding an alliance have not yet begun. If a consensus is reached within an alliance—which is what we hope for—and things proceed accordingly, that would be a positive development. However, I want to be very clear: I am part of an alliance at the central level. In Bihar, I am in an alliance with the NDA. We also contested the elections in Jharkhand as part of an alliance. I have MLAs there; meanwhile, Nagaland serves as an example where I contested the election without any alliance, and I currently have two MLAs in Nagaland. If an alliance cannot be formed, then the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will likely field its own candidates for all 403 seats"