UP 2027 Polls: BJP Plans Post Diwali Statewide Campaign Led By Modi, Shah And Nitin Nabin

The BJP is preparing a three-tier campaign across Uttar Pradesh in November and December ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Modi is expected to address rallies across all 18 administrative divisions, while Shah will focus on organisational preparedness and Nabin on Assembly constituency-level mobilisation.
The proposed booth-level campaign will task workers with reaching at least 50 families each.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing an extensive, three-tier campaign in Uttar Pradesh after Diwali, with plans to intensify its outreach across the state through November and December ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, News18 reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin are expected to spearhead the coordinated push, with responsibilities divided across regional, district and Assembly constituency levels.
According to the report, the strategy is aimed at building electoral momentum well ahead of the polls through mega rallies, targeted regional interventions and constituency-level mobilisation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also play a key role in the campaign, focusing on district-level outreach.
Modi To Address Rallies Across All 18 Divisions
Under the proposed plan, Modi will be the principal face of the BJP's Mission 2027 campaign. He is expected to address mega rallies across all 18 administrative divisions of Uttar Pradesh, taking the party's message to voters across the state, the report said.
The rallies are intended to energise party workers, consolidate the BJP's support base and showcase the government's achievements and initiatives.
Shah, meanwhile, is expected to focus on organisational preparedness and electoral micro-management. His campaign schedule will include region-wise rallies and booth-level conventions, with an emphasis on strengthening the party's grassroots network and mobilising its electoral machinery across districts.
At the organisational level, Nitin Nabin will lead an intensive campaign at the Assembly constituency level, overseeing political outreach, rallies and organisational programmes. Adityanath is also expected to conduct district-level rallies, with the target of covering all Assembly constituencies before the elections.
Booth-Level Outreach To Target 50 Families Each
According to the report, the campaign is expected to gather pace after November 20, alongside the activation of the BJP's booth-level machinery. Under the proposed outreach model, booth workers and micro-teams will be tasked with reaching out directly to at least 50 families each.
The exercise will focus on communicating the party's achievements and government schemes to households while strengthening its grassroots voter connect.
Young voters and those voting for the first time will be another priority. Party workers have been advised to highlight the BJP government's initiatives and achievements through direct engagement and targeted messaging.
The digital campaign will run alongside physical mobilisation, with local workers encouraged to share photographs, videos and updates from rallies and regional programmes on social media platforms.
The planned November-December campaign reflects the BJP's effort to combine the national leadership's political appeal with the organisational strength of its state unit. With responsibilities mapped out from the top leadership to booth-level workers, the exercise is expected to be a major mobilisation drive ahead of the high-stakes 2027 Assembly elections.