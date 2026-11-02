UP 2027 Polls: BJP Plans Post Diwali Statewide Campaign Led By Modi, Shah And Nitin Nabin

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing an extensive, three-tier campaign in Uttar Pradesh after Diwali, with plans to intensify its outreach across the state through November and December ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, News18 reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin are expected to spearhead the coordinated push, with responsibilities divided across regional, district and Assembly constituency levels.