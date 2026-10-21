BJP president Nitin Nabin urged youth to align their personal growth with nation-building and active civic duty.
He emphasized that developing patience, study habits, and strong endurance are the key pillars of youth leadership.
The party chief called on the young generation to focus on becoming good citizens and promoting cultural nationalism.
BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday stressed the need to connect India's younger generation with the roots of "cultural nationalism", cautioning that attempts are being made at the global level to challenge the democracies of several countries by fomenting anarchy.
Speaking at an event organised to mark the 75th foundation year of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to the BJP, Nabin said the "changing circumstances" in the world pose a "major challenge" that requires not only ideological continuity but also the new generation's deeper connect with India's "cultural nationalist foundations".
Nabin credited the BJP's expansion and strengthening to the dedication and hard work of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former deputy prime minister L K Advani, and many other leaders from the BJP and Jan Sangh.
"However, friends, we still need to connect this expansion with a firm sense of resolve to our core mission. A significant challenge lies before us. As circumstances evolve and new generations emerge, we must ensure that, alongside our ideology, these younger generations are also rooted in the nation's cultural nationalism," Nabin said.
"We see today how, on a global scale, anarchy is being leveraged to challenge the democracies of various nations," he said, adding, "I have full confidence that the seeds sown within us by the Jan Sangh, the ideals imparted to our workers, will serve as an inspiration to unite all 140 crore citizens of this country, guiding us forward together."